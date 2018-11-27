Los Angeles running back Melvin Gordon 'week to week' with knee injury

0:26 Melvin Gordon scored a 28-yard rushing TD before injury struck against the Cardinals on Sunday Melvin Gordon scored a 28-yard rushing TD before injury struck against the Cardinals on Sunday

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is set to miss two to four weeks with a sprained right knee picked up in their 45-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

The team have said the injury and Gordon's status is "week to week", but are hopeful he will be back before the end of the regular season if all goes well.

The Chargers are 8-3 on the season, in prime position for a playoff spot, just a game behind the Kansas City Chiefs (9-2) in the AFC West and two games up in the Wild Card race. However, they have a tough run-in, facing the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and Denver Broncos over the final five weeks.

Specifically, Gordon has a grade two sprain on his medial collateral ligament of his right knee, picked up as Cardinals defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche threw Gordon to the ground for a 10-yard loss during Sunday's game.

Gordon has 802 rushing yards, 44 catches for 453 receiving yards and 13 total touchdowns on the season so far.

Austin Ekeler is expected to start in Gordon's absence against the Steelers in Week 13.