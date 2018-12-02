Cleveland Browns 13-29 Houston Texans: Baker Mayfield intercepted three times in loss

6:08 Highlights of New Cleveland Browns against Houston Texans in Week 13 of the NFL. Highlights of New Cleveland Browns against Houston Texans in Week 13 of the NFL.

Deshaun Watson threw a touchdown pass and the Houston Texans intercepted rookie Baker Mayfield three times, returning one for a score, to beat the Cleveland Browns 29-13 on Sunday and earn a ninth-straight win.

The Texans (9-3), who opened the season 0-3, have now not lost since September 23, and they raced out to a commanding 23-0 half-time lead against Cleveland courtesy of Mayfield's rookie misfires.

Ka'imi Fairbairn added two further second-half field goals to take his game tally to five as the Texans coasted to victory, handing the Browns (4-7-1) their first defeat in three.

Mayfield, the top overall pick in this year's draft, had his worst game of the season, throwing three interceptions for the first time since he was a freshman at Texas Tech in 2013, He finished with 397 yards passing after an improved second half, in which thew a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.

Houston went up 3-0 after an early Fairbairn field goal before Watson, who finished with 224 yards, connected with rookie Jordan Thomas on an 11-yard touchdown pass to stretch their lead in the first quarter.

Zach Cunningham made it 17-0 when he grabbed his first career interception and ran it back 38 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter. Officials first ruled him down at the one-yard line, but the play was reviewed and changed to a touchdown. Mayfield threw another interception two plays later.

Houston added further field goals off that Mayfield pick and then his third to make it 23-0 at the half.

Nick Chubb got the Browns on the board in the third quarter with a two-yard touchdown run, and Mayfield finally had a scoring strike of his own to Rashard Higgins in the fourth, but the Browns never truly got close to mounting a comeback.

Mayfield should have had a TD earlier. The rookie QB threw what looked to be a 76-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Callaway, but it was brought back because of a holding penalty against left tackle Greg Robinson. Two plays later, Mayfield connected with Callaway again and he gained 71 yards before Houston's Justin Reid chased him down and knocked the ball out of his hands just before he would have scored.

For the Texans, running back Lamar Miller impressed with 103 yards rushing - his second straight 100-yard game and fourth of the season - and receiver DeAndre Hopkins had seven receptions for 91 yards.

FIRST QUARTER

Browns 0-3 Texans: Ka'imi Fairbairn 35-yard field goal

Browns 0-10 Texans: Deshaun Watson 11-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Thomas (Fairbairn extra point good)

SECOND QUARTER

Browns 0-17 Texans: Zach Cunningham 38-yard interception return for a touchdown (Fairbairn extra point good)

Browns 0-20 Texans: Fairbairn 42-yard field goal

Browns 0-23 Texans: Fairbairn 48-yard field goal

THIRD QUARTER

Browns 7-23 Texans: Nick Chubb two-yard touchdown run (Greg Joseph extra point good)

Browns 7-26 Texans: Fairbairn 53-yard field goal

FOURTH QUARTER

Browns 7-29 Texans: Fairbairn 38-yard field goal

Browns 13-29 Texans: Baker Mayfield 17-yard touchdown pass to Rashard Higgins (Failed two-point conversion)