Brandon Browner, two-time Super Bowl-winner, jailed for eight years

Brandon Browner won a Super Bowl title with Seattle

Two-time Super Bowl-winner Brandon Browner was jailed for eight years on Tuesday after pleading no contest to attempting to murder his ex-girlfriend in California.

Browner, 34, had appeared in court in Pomona, outside Los Angeles, following an attack at his victim's home on July 8.

The former cornerback, who won back-to-back Super Bowls with the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots in 2014 and 2015 respectively, was accused of attempting to smother the woman after breaking into her home in La Verne.

He pleaded no contest to one felony count of attempted murder and two misdemeanour counts of cruelty to a child involving the woman's two children.

Superior Court Judge Bruce F. Marrs ordered Browner to stay away from the woman and her two children for 10 years, the District Attorney's Office said.

Browner's attack occurred with the woman's two children present.

The former NFL player was detained by police hours after his attack. He had also stolen the woman's Rolex watch during the attack.

As well as the Patriots and the Seahawks, Browner's 11-year NFL career also featured stints with the Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints.