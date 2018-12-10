WATCH: Amari Cooper's game-winning TD for Dallas Cowboys

0:32 Dak Prescott finds wide receiver Amari Cooper for the duo's third touchdown of the day and the game-winning score. Dak Prescott finds wide receiver Amari Cooper for the duo's third touchdown of the day and the game-winning score.

It's safe to say Amari Cooper has been nothing short of a revelation in Dallas following his arrival via a trade from the Oakland Raiders.

Cooper scored a touchdown on his Dallas debut - a loss to the Tennessee Titans - and has since inspired the team to a five-game win streak, the latest of which over the Philadelphia Eagles saw him haul in three TDs, including the game-winner.

Click on the video above to watch Cooper's 15-yard TD reception to win the crucial NFC East clash in overtime.

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott's pass was deflected by Rasul Douglas and into Cooper's hands before he then raced in for the winning score that moves the Cowboys (8-5) two games clear of the Eagles (6-7) atop the NFC East with three games to play.

Earlier in the game, Cooper scored two fourth-quarter TDs, including a 75-yard beauty which you can watch below.

0:26 Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott airs it out to wide receiver Amari Cooper for a 75-yard touchdown pass. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott airs it out to wide receiver Amari Cooper for a 75-yard touchdown pass.

Follow the 2018-19 NFL season with us on Sky Sports and through our website skysports.com/NFL also our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL