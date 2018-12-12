Chicago Bears lose Bryce Callahan for season as broken foot needs surgery

Bryce Callahan will not figure in the Bears' playoff push or the post-season if they make it

Chicago Bears cornerback Bryce Callahan will miss the rest of the season with a broken left foot.

Callahan has been placed on injured reserve with the injury, which he suffered in the 15-6 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

The 27-year-old, who has emerged as a valuable part of the Bears' much-vaunted defense, will need surgery, Bears coach Matt Nagy confirmed on Wednesday.

Sherrick McManis is likely to replace him in the Chicago secondary, while the Bears have filled their empty roster slot by signing Marcus Williams, who played in two games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this season.

"It's just unfortunate," Nagy said. "Bryce has shown me a lot. He's very valuable. That's a big loss for us."

Callahan totalled 45 tackles this season with a pair of interceptions.

The Bears (9-4) can clinch the NFC North title this weekend with a win over their fierce rivals, the Green Bay Packers, at Soldier Field.