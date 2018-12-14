Pittsburgh Steelers could have James Conner back against New England Patriots

Pittsburgh's James Conner was injured against the Chargers earlier this month

The Pittsburgh Steelers hope running back James Conner will be able to return from an ankle injury against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Conner was forced to sit out last weekend's shock 24-21 defeat against the Oakland Raiders with the sprained ankle he suffered the previous weekend against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Live NFL Live on

Pittsburgh struggled to move the ball on the ground in Conner's absence, neither Jaylen Samuels or Stevan Ridley able to find much running room as they managed only 32 yards between them.

Conner is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game, which will see the Steelers look to snap a run of three defeats that has their post-season hopes in severe doubt.

He ranks sixth in the NFL with 909 yards rushing and second with 12 rushing touchdowns.

The Steelers (7-5-1) are only a half-game ahead of the Baltimore Ravens at the top of the AFC North table and face tough games the next two weeks, first in Foxboro and then at home to the 11-2 New Orleans Saints.

Chris Boswell has kept his job as Steelers kicker despite a poor season

One player who will be in action on Sunday is Steelers kicker Chris Boswell, who has held on to his job despite missing two field goals against the Raiders.

Pittsburgh brought in a pair of free agents to compete for his job, but coach Mike Tomlin confirmed Boswell would handle kicking duties against New England and is now being mentored by former Steeler Shaun Suisham.