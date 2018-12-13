Inside the Huddle PODCAST: Mahomes magic, DeFilippo firing in Minnesota and struggling Steelers

Bucky Brooks joins Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold to talk MVP front-runner, the "exceptional" Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, take a closer look at Minnesota's firing of offensive coordinator John DeFilippo and discuss the Steelers' recent struggles.

Bucky says DeFillippo firing "has been coming", with the Vikings not running the ball enough, much to the ire of head coach Mike Zimmer. He also suggests Kirk Cousins is partly to blame for the team's struggles, proving he is "not a premier quarterback".

The panel also discuss Reggie McKenzie's firing as general manager of the Raiders, following the bizarre set up in Oakland that saw him and head coach Jon Gruden have two separate scouting teams.

We also take a look back on the Week 14 craziness in the NFL - a Miami miracle, overtime games, kickers falling over and Mahomes throwing no-look passes.

1:38 Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake takes in an epic touchdown on the game's final play to beat the Patriots. Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake takes in an epic touchdown on the game's final play to beat the Patriots.

Mahomes' Chiefs take on the Chargers in a huge Thursday-night matchup in Week 15. The guys preview the big game, as well as talk up Mahomes' case for league MVP after putting in his "best performance of the season" to beat the Baltimore Ravens and their No 1 defense on Sunday.

On top of that, we discuss the struggling Steelers, with Bucky saying this is "not a mature team" and Jeff adding they're "underachieving given their personnel" following a three-game losing streak that leaves their playoff spot under threat.

And, finally, we find out the panel's lock and shock picks for the Week 15 action.

