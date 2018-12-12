NFL Challenge: Fantasy analyst Adam Rank's Week 15 picks

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is a bold pick for Week 15 of the NFL Challenge

Fantasy analyst expert Adam Rank takes on the NFL Challenge, picking his team for Week 15...

Each week you get to pick a passing offense, rushing attack, defense and special teams unit to pick up points for your team while, on top of that, you can select a quarterback, running back and wide receiver to score additional points. Register to play by clicking here.

Adam Rank: Week 14 points Total points 148 Packers passing offense 19 Chargers rushing offense 14 Giants defense 20 Cowboys special teams 13 Philip Rivers, QB (Captain) 28 Aaron Jones, RB 15 Amari Cooper, WR 39

I'm going to just go ahead and assume that none of you played members of the Los Angeles Rams this past weekend against the mighty Chicago Bears defense. It was one of the more scintillating defensive performances I've seen in quite some time, especially given it was only a few weeks ago that Rams team put 54 points up on one of the best teams in the NFL. Here the Rams didn't even get into the end zone once. Well, I guess they did when the Bears defense sacked Jared Goff for a safety. But I think you know what I'm getting at.

4:50 Highlights from the NFL as the Ravens took on the Chiefs in Week 14 Highlights from the NFL as the Ravens took on the Chiefs in Week 14

Maybe we will just go ahead and avoid picking the Green Bay Packers this week, too. Although I will say this will be the true test of how good the Bears are, and if they are going to be able to make a run in the playoffs. Teams can rise to the occasion in prime time, but the consistency is what you need from week-to-week.

And, as a Bears fan, I've always kind of resented the way Aaron Rodgers has smirked at the Bears and believes he can just come into Soldier Field and boss this team around. Resented, but also kind of respected, because Rodgers really does understand the history of the rivalry. Which is great. Still want to beat him though.

Let's get to some Week 15 recommendations:

Chargers offensive players, or at least Keenan Allen and Philip Rivers are on the table for sure. However, that game is on Friday morning, so I do want to have some other options available for you here. Also, the Philadelphia Eagles are a defense I want to pick on, especially against the pass. So start Jared Goff and the Rams liberally this week. I feel that's obvious enough that I don't have to tell you.

Be careful. Here are my picks...

Pittsburgh Steelers passing offense

Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers go up against the Patriots in a massive Week 15 match-up

You might want to go with the obvious picks if you can, but if you need something from the not-so-obvious realm, then this is your one for the week. The New England Patriots have struggled against passing offenses in recent weeks. The numbers are going to be skewed a little from last week because of Kenyan Drake's miracle play for the Miami Dolphins at the end of the game. But fantasy quarterbacks have been able to take advantage of New England. The Steelers are that team that will get down by a bunch of points and have to fight back, which they had to do against the Oakland Raiders last week. And the best part, the Steelers kicker falling on his face while attempting a field goal won't matter.

Cincinnati Bengals rushing offense

Second-year running back Joe Mixon has impressed for the Bengals this year

Let's get frisky down the stretch. I'm looking through the matchups and again, assuming a lot of the obvious picks are gone, I could get down with the Bengals. The team did pretty well against the Los Angeles Chargers last weekend, moving the ball on the ground well. Now they have a home matchup with the Raiders, who have struggled against running backs.

Baltimore Ravens defense

I really want to go with my friends down in Duval County, Florida - the Jacksonville Jaguars. But ever since Derrick Henry ruined them, I just can't do it. And really, Derrick, where did that come from? I want to warn all of you who play in traditional fantasy leagues, don't fall for the Derrick Henry trap next year. So, we are going with the Ravens this week. They did a nice job of making Patrick Mahomes travel at the speed limit last week, so they should be able to coerce a few turnovers out of Jameis Winston.

4:50 Highlights from the NFL as the Ravens took on the Chiefs in Week 14 Highlights from the NFL as the Ravens took on the Chiefs in Week 14

Minnesota Vikings special teams

High scoring game expected. Dome teams. This is what we are looking for. We got away with one last week when we picked the Dallas Cowboys.

Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills (Captain)

Oh, hell yes, we are doing this! I love this idea. Did you know that Allen has finished either in the top six or the bottom six in fantasy points every game he's played? I love those kind of mood swings. Again, if you have Mahomes, Goff or Rivers available to you, then, by all means, go for them here. But I really love this pick. Allen has rushed for at least 99 yards in three consecutive games. It's like having a running back that can also throw the football - a Tim Tebow who can throw. I'm smitten with this pick, especially with a good matchup against the Detroit Lions.

Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Leonard Fournette is trusted once more for the Jaguars' game against the Redskins

I need to distance myself from any emotion I might have on this subject. Fournette cost me in at least one of my traditional leagues. I have the opportunity to go with him again this week and I think I'm going to do it. The Washington Redskins have been really rough against running backs over the past couple of weeks, but I'm a forgiving person (apparently) and I'm going to allow him to get one more chance this week (and I'm assuming you've used up Todd Gurley.) A fun risk might be on Thursday night with Justin Jackson of the Chargers. But that's a scary proposition.

DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans

DeAndre Hopkins, and the Texans go up against the Jets in a favourable match-up

If you followed my advice to take Amari Cooper last week, well, I'm not going to be upset if you want to give him another opportunity this week. But I like Hopkins a lot in a game that will feature the Texans, who are still steamrolling into the playoffs against the New York Jets who, well, are the Jets. They have struggled against opposing offenses.

Click here to register to play NFL Challenge.