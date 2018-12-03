2018 NFL season: The playoff run-in, scenarios and what is up for grabs

After the Eagles' Super Bowl win last season, who are the underdogs for the 2018 run-in?

With just four weeks to go until the end of the regular season, the playoff picture is becoming more clear...

Another week of surprises has shaken up the standings all over the league, and after the Redskins and Eagles finish up their NFC East battle on Monday night, we will have even more of an idea of who is in and who is out.

So, who is in contention for those all-important postseason places? We have asked you to form your own playoff picture but here, we break down the run-in and the various scenarios for the teams jostling for position...

No more byes

One of the reasons why this point of the season marks the real beginning of the playoff push is because there are no more teams due a bye week - the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs the last to have theirs in Week 12, over the Thanksgiving holidays, following on from their 54-51 Monday-night epic encounter.

It means all 32 teams have now played 11 games each, and will all be involved week to week through to the regular season's conclusion on Sunday, December 30.

Not only does that make selection easier for all you NFL fantasy football die-hards out there, it also gives a clearer image of the over playoff picture.

Importance of the No 1 seed

It has often been debated over how truly important the No 1 seed, and therefore home-field advantage through the playoffs, truly is. For example, between the St Louis Rams' Super Bowl win in 1999 and the Seattle Seahawks' in 2013, only one No 1 seed won the Super Bowl in the intervening years - the 2009 New Orleans Saints.

The trend has dramatically changed in recent years, however. Of the past five Super Bowls, nine of the 10 participating teams have been No 1 seeds - the 2016 Dallas Cowboys the only exception, as they made way for the No 2 Atlanta Falcons in the NFC.

Matt Ryan led the Falcons to the Super Bowl as a No 2 seed in 2016 only to suffer a devastating defeat to the Patriots

As one of the top two seeds from the AFC and NFC you are awarded a bye, affording your battle-weary roster an extra week's recovery from a gruelling 17-week season, while the other four teams from each conference duke it out on Wild Card weekend.

Currently the Rams (11-1) and Saints (10-2) occupy those spots in the NFC - New Orleans edged out by the lads from Los Angeles due to their shock 13-10 defeat to the Cowboys on Thursday night that ended a 10-game win streak. In the AFC, it's the Chiefs (10-2) holding the ace card, with the New England Patriots (9-3), as they tend to, also sitting pretty in the top two.

Fighting for top spots

That said, it could all still change at the top. The Saints and Patriots might yet leapfrog the Rams and Chiefs, respectively, and secure that all-important home-field advantage. Conversely, all could still drop from first-round bye positions with a late-season slump.

The Chargers came up with a huge win in Pittsburgh to keep within one game of Kansas City

The Rams, Saints and Patriots do at least look assured of their respective division titles, guaranteeing them a playoff place and an initial home game at the very least. The Carolina Panthers (6-6) sit four wins back from the Saints in the NFC South, same for the Seahawks (7-5) trailing the Rams in the NFC West. In the AFC East, the Patriots hold a three-game advantage over the Miami Dolphins (6-6).

For the Chiefs, however, there is still some work to do. The Los Angeles Chargers (9-3) are hot on their heels in the AFC West, and face-off against the current conference front-runners in Week 15, in Kansas City. Defeat(s) could see the Chiefs slip as low as the No 5 seed.

Still up for grabs

The Cowboys are currently leading the way in the closely fought NFC East

As well as the general jostling for position among the six seeds, there are still a few divisions up for grabs, none more so than the NFC East, with just one game separating the top three teams heading into the week.

The Washington Redskins (6-5) were the runaway leaders, only for a devastating season-ending injury to quarterback Alex Smith to cast doubt over their playoff credentials and open the door to the Cowboys (7-5), who have now pipped them to top spot courtesy of winning their Thanksgiving Day meeting, and then subsequently the Saints on Thursday.

But do not yet sleep on the defending-champion Philadelphia Eagles (5-6), despite their struggles so far in 2018. They play both Washington and Dallas in the next two weeks, as well as the Redskins once more in what could prove to be a crucial final-weekend meeting.

Elsewhere, there is still a chance for the Minnesota Vikings (6-5-1) to overhaul the Chicago Bears (8-4) in the NFC North, and the Chiefs, Houston Texans (9-3) and Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4-1) are not all yet assured of their respective division titles in the AFC (although the Texans all but wrapped it up with a Colts loss this past weekend).

Wild Card chaos

Can Russell Wilson and the Seahawks force their way into the playoffs?

The real battle to be had is over those final couple of postseason places, the wild cards, for those teams who do not win their division.

While, as mentioned above, the Chargers, Indianapolis Colts (6-6) and Baltimore Ravens (7-5) can all still harbour hope of toppling the Chiefs, Texans and Steelers, respectively, their more-likely route into the playoffs is with a wild card berth.

The Chargers are in pole position, currently holding the No 5 seed, while the Ravens jumped ahead of the Colts into the final No 6 spot after Indy's loss. But, as well as Indianapolis, the Dolphins, Denver Broncos, Tennessee Titans (all 6-6), and even the Cincinnati Bengals (5-7) lie in waiting ready to pounce should anyone stumble to a finish.

In the NFC, the Seahawks and Redskins are precariously placed at No 5 and No 6, after Seattle forced their way in at Minnesota's expense. However, Minnesota travel to Seattle next Monday in what feels like an early playoff game for both sides.

The Panthers have fallen all the way to 6-6, losing three straight including, crucially, a potential tie-breaker with Seattle last Sunday. Further back, there is the Eagles and, wildly, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hanging around at 5-7.

