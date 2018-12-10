Los Angeles Rams 6-15 Chicago Bears: Jared Goff intercepted four times as Bears defense dominates

Rams quarterback Jared Goff loses the football in their Sunday night defeat to the Bears

In a marquee matchup of offense versus defense, defense prevailed as the Chicago Bears held the high-octane Los Angeles Rams in check in a 15-6 win on Sunday night.

Chicago (9-4) moved another step closer to the NFC North title with victory, while Los Angeles (11-2) may have already sealed a playoff spot by winning the NFC West last week, but they've now lost control of the No 1 seed and home-field advantage through the playoffs to the New Orleans Saints with three weeks to go.

With the game tied 6-6 at the half, Chicago took the lead for good courtesy of a Safety, when Eddie Goldman sacked Jared Goff in the endzone 42 seconds into the third quarter.

The Bears then scored the game's only touchdown on the ensuing possession, courtesy of a little bit of trickery. Mitchell Trubisky faked a hand-off to defensive lineman Akiem Hicks - who scored a rushing touchdown last week - and then threw a two-yard scoring strike to offensive lineman Bradley Sowell.

That was one of the few highlights for either quarterback. Trubisky completed 16 of 30 passes for just 110 yards, tossing three interceptions and finishing with a passer rating of 33.3.

Meanwhile, Rams QB Goff endured his worst game since his rookie season, hitting on only 20 of 44 passing attempts, for 180 yards, and throwing four interceptions - a passer rating of 19.1.

Chicago also shut down MVP candidate Todd Gurley, who rushed 11 times for just 28 yards and caught three passes for 30 yards.

FIRST QUARTER

Rams 3-0 Bears: Greg Zuerlein 27-yard field goal

Rams 3-3 Bears: Cody Parkey 39-yard field goal

SECOND QUARTER

Rams 3-6 Bears: Parkey 31-yard field goal

Rams 6-6 Bears: Zuerlein 50-yard field goal

THIRD QUARTER

Rams 6-8 Bears: Jared Goff sacked in endzone by Eddie Goldman for a Safety

Rams 6-15 Bears: Mitch Trubisky two-yard touchdown pass to Bradley Sowell (Parkey extra point good)

FOURTH QUARTER