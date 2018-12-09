Baltimore Ravens 24-27 Kansas City Chiefs: Overtime win for the Chiefs in dramatic finish

4:50 Highlights from the NFL as Baltimore Ravens took on Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14 Highlights from the NFL as Baltimore Ravens took on Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14

The Kansas City Chiefs clinched a playoff spot courtesy of a thrilling 27-24 overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens in a dramatic finish to their Sunday clash at Arrowhead.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker missed a 43-yard game-winning field goal attempt in the dying seconds of the fourth quarter, but was successful from 36 yards in the extra period before the Chiefs defense then stopped the Ravens on fourth down to clinch a key victory.

Earlier in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs twice converted on fourth down, before Patrick Mahomes then threw a game-tying touchdown pass to Damien Williams with 53 seconds left. Moments later, Justin Houston strip-sacked Lamar Jackson to give Butker a chance to win the game for Kansas City in regulation.

He missed that one. He didn't miss his second chance.

Mahomes threw for 377 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Tyreek Hill, despite battling a heel injury through the game, caught eight passes for 139 yards - including three in overtime to help set up the game-winning kick.

Jackson threw for 147 yards and two touchdowns for the Ravens and also had 71 yards rushing in his fourth start in place of Joe Flacco.

Defeats for the Ravens drops them back to 7-6 for the season, still in possession of a playoff spot - the No 6 seed in the AFC - but level with the Tennessee Titans, Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts. The Chiefs, at 11-2, are now assured of a playoff pace and are now two games ahead of the New England Patriots (9-4) in the race for the No 1 seed after their shock defeat to the Dolphins.

FIRST QUARTER

Ravens 0-7 Chiefs: Damien Williams one-yard touchdown run (Harrison Butker extra point good)

SECOND QUARTER

Ravens 7-7 Chiefs: Kenneth Dixon three-yard touchdown run (Justin Tucker extra point good)

Ravens 10-7 Chiefs: Tucker 28-yard field goal

Ravens 10-14 Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes 15-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce (Butker extra point good)

Ravens 10-17 Chiefs: Butker 24-yard field goal

THIRD QUARTER

Ravens 17-17 Chiefs: Lamar Jackson 10-yard touchdown pass to Maxx Williams (Tucker extra point good)

FOURTH QUARTER

Ravens 24-17 Chiefs: Lamar Jackson nine-yard touchdown pass to John Brown (Tucker extra point good)

Ravens 24-24 Chiefs: Mahomes five-yard touchdown pass to Damien Williams (Butker extra point good)

OVERTIME

Ravens 24-27 Chiefs: Butker 35-yard field goal