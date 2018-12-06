Neil Reynolds
American Football Expert & Columnist
NFL Predictions: Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold make their Week 14 picks
Last Updated: 06/12/18 10:55am
We're at the point in the season where the true contenders emerge, while the pretenders fall away. Sorry Neil, but it appears the same can be said about our NFL predictions battle for the 2018 season, as Jeff has stretched out into a five-game lead.
Each week, on the Inside the Huddle podcast, Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold make their predictions for every NFL game, keeping a tally of their records as the season goes on.
2018 Prediction Results
|Neil Reynolds
|Jeff Reinebold
|Week One
|8-7-1
|9-6-1
|Week Two
|9-6-1
|10-5-1
|Week Three
|10-6
|8-8
|Week Four
|7-8
|9-6
|Week Five
|10-5
|9-6
|Week Six
|10-5
|9-6
|Week Seven
|9-5
|10-4
|Week Eight
|11-3
|9-5
|Week Nine
|9-4
|8-5
|Week 10
|7-7
|10-4
|Week 11
|8-5
|8-5
|Week 12
|11-4
|12-3
|Week 13
|8-8
|11-5
|Season record
|117-73-2
|122-68-2
Well, heading into their Week 14 picks, Jeff has streaked clear courtesy of another three-game swing in his favour last Sunday - wins for the Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens and the Jacksonville Jaguars not only giving him the edge, but also earning him a back rub.
Read on to see Neil and Jeff's Week 14 predictions...
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Tennessee Titans, Thursday Night Football
Sky Sports Action (407), 12.30am, Friday
NEIL PICKS: JAGUARS
I'm very nervous about picking against Jacksonville, given the events of last week. So, I'm going with the Jags to get the win on the road in Tennessee. I'm never backing against them again!
JEFF PICKS: TITANS
I'm taking the Titans. I think the Jags have done what they needed to do with that win to end the streak against the Colts last Sunday.
Baltimore Ravens @ Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Sunday LIVE
Sky Sports Action (407), 5pm, Sunday
NEIL PICKS: CHIEFS
I like what the Ravens are going to offer in this one. It's a good matchup, with their No 1 defense going up against the explosive Chiefs. I just think Kansas City are too powerful at home.
JEFF PICKS: CHIEFS
That's the only reason I'm going with the Chiefs, is because it's at Arrowhead Stadium. It should be a close game.
Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys, NFL Sunday LIVE
Sky Sports Action (407), 9.25pm, Sunday
NEIL PICKS: COWBOYS
I just think Dallas are the better all-round team of the two this season. Cowboys at home for me.
JEFF PICKS: COWBOYS
Boy, I love the energy the Cowboys have played with in recent weeks, particularly beating the Saints last Thursday night.
Los Angeles Rams @ Chicago Bears, NFL Sunday LIVE
Sky Sports Action (407), 1.10am, Monday
NEIL PICKS: RAMS
Rams for me. I think they have too much for the Bears, though it would be good for them to hopefully have Mitch Trubisky back at quarterback.
JEFF PICKS: RAMS
I think the Rams are going to win it, but boy do I think it's going to be a very, very close football game with them coming up against that fearsome Bears defense.
Minnesota Vikings @ Seattle Seahawks, Monday Night Football
Sky Sports Action (407), 1am, Tuesday
NEIL PICKS: SEAHAWKS
You've gone with the Vikings as your shock of the week on Monday Night Football. Well, good, because I was going to pick Seattle anyway.
JEFF PICKS: VIKINGS
I've gone with Minnesota, just because I think the Vikings recognise this is a must-win football game for them. That sense of desperation they're going to have to play with will drive them on. Plus, I think this Vikings defense matches up better against Seattle that they did against the Patriots last week.
Week 14 Predictions
|Neil Reynolds
|Jeff Reinebold
|Jaguars @ Titans
|Jaguars
|Titans
|Ravens @ Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Jets @ Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Giants @ Redskins
|Giants
|Giants
|Saints @ Buccaneers
|Saints
|Saints
|Patriots @ Dolphins
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Colts @ Texans
|Texans
|Texans
|Falcons @ Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Panthers @ Browns
|Browns
|Browns
|Eagles @ Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Broncos @ 49ers
|Broncos
|Broncos
|Bengals @ Chargers
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Lions @ Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Lions
|Steelers @ Raiders
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Rams @ Bears
|Rams
|Rams
|Vikings @ Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Vikings
