NFL Predictions: Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold make their Week 14 picks

We're at the point in the season where the true contenders emerge, while the pretenders fall away. Sorry Neil, but it appears the same can be said about our NFL predictions battle for the 2018 season, as Jeff has stretched out into a five-game lead.

Each week, on the Inside the Huddle podcast, Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold make their predictions for every NFL game, keeping a tally of their records as the season goes on.

2018 Prediction Results Neil Reynolds Jeff Reinebold Week One 8-7-1 9-6-1 Week Two 9-6-1 10-5-1 Week Three 10-6 8-8 Week Four 7-8 9-6 Week Five 10-5 9-6 Week Six 10-5 9-6 Week Seven 9-5 10-4 Week Eight 11-3 9-5 Week Nine 9-4 8-5 Week 10 7-7 10-4 Week 11 8-5 8-5 Week 12 11-4 12-3 Week 13 8-8 11-5 Season record 117-73-2 122-68-2

Well, heading into their Week 14 picks, Jeff has streaked clear courtesy of another three-game swing in his favour last Sunday - wins for the Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens and the Jacksonville Jaguars not only giving him the edge, but also earning him a back rub.

2:34 After making a bet with Jeff Reinebold that the Colts wouldn't lose to the Jaguars, Neil Reynolds have to pay up live on air! After making a bet with Jeff Reinebold that the Colts wouldn't lose to the Jaguars, Neil Reynolds have to pay up live on air!

Inside the Huddle is broadcast every Wednesday on Sky Sports and available On Demand.

DOWNLOAD THE LATEST INSIDE THE HUDDLE PODCAST.

Read on to see Neil and Jeff's Week 14 predictions...

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Tennessee Titans, Thursday Night Football

Sky Sports Action (407), 12.30am, Friday

Can the Jaguars be trusted to record a second-straight win over the Titans on Thursday night?

NEIL PICKS: JAGUARS

I'm very nervous about picking against Jacksonville, given the events of last week. So, I'm going with the Jags to get the win on the road in Tennessee. I'm never backing against them again!

JEFF PICKS: TITANS

I'm taking the Titans. I think the Jags have done what they needed to do with that win to end the streak against the Colts last Sunday.

Baltimore Ravens @ Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Sunday LIVE

Sky Sports Action (407), 5pm, Sunday

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs take on the Ravens and their No 1 defense on Sunday

NEIL PICKS: CHIEFS

I like what the Ravens are going to offer in this one. It's a good matchup, with their No 1 defense going up against the explosive Chiefs. I just think Kansas City are too powerful at home.

JEFF PICKS: CHIEFS

That's the only reason I'm going with the Chiefs, is because it's at Arrowhead Stadium. It should be a close game.

Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys, NFL Sunday LIVE

Sky Sports Action (407), 9.25pm, Sunday

The Cowboys pulled off a shock win over the Saints last week

NEIL PICKS: COWBOYS

I just think Dallas are the better all-round team of the two this season. Cowboys at home for me.

JEFF PICKS: COWBOYS

Boy, I love the energy the Cowboys have played with in recent weeks, particularly beating the Saints last Thursday night.

Los Angeles Rams @ Chicago Bears, NFL Sunday LIVE

Sky Sports Action (407), 1.10am, Monday

Will Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky return from injury against the Rams?

NEIL PICKS: RAMS

Rams for me. I think they have too much for the Bears, though it would be good for them to hopefully have Mitch Trubisky back at quarterback.

JEFF PICKS: RAMS

I think the Rams are going to win it, but boy do I think it's going to be a very, very close football game with them coming up against that fearsome Bears defense.

Minnesota Vikings @ Seattle Seahawks, Monday Night Football

Sky Sports Action (407), 1am, Tuesday

Can the Vikings pull off a shock win in Seattle?

NEIL PICKS: SEAHAWKS

You've gone with the Vikings as your shock of the week on Monday Night Football. Well, good, because I was going to pick Seattle anyway.

JEFF PICKS: VIKINGS

I've gone with Minnesota, just because I think the Vikings recognise this is a must-win football game for them. That sense of desperation they're going to have to play with will drive them on. Plus, I think this Vikings defense matches up better against Seattle that they did against the Patriots last week.

Week 14 Predictions Neil Reynolds Jeff Reinebold Jaguars @ Titans Jaguars Titans Ravens @ Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Jets @ Bills Bills Bills Giants @ Redskins Giants Giants Saints @ Buccaneers Saints Saints Patriots @ Dolphins Patriots Patriots Colts @ Texans Texans Texans Falcons @ Packers Packers Packers Panthers @ Browns Browns Browns Eagles @ Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Broncos @ 49ers Broncos Broncos Bengals @ Chargers Chargers Chargers Lions @ Cardinals Cardinals Lions Steelers @ Raiders Steelers Steelers Rams @ Bears Rams Rams Vikings @ Seahawks Seahawks Vikings

Every Sunday, Sky Sports is your home of the NFL in the UK, with three live games and Redzone and you can join in the conversation by making sure you follow us @SkySportsNFL for behind-the-scenes coverage, live fixture announcements and much more.