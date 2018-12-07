Jacksonville Jaguars 9-30 Tennessee Titans: Derrick Henry scores 99-yard touchdown

5:56 Highlights of the Jacksonville Jaguars' visit to the Tennessee Titans in Week 14 of the NFL Highlights of the Jacksonville Jaguars' visit to the Tennessee Titans in Week 14 of the NFL

Derrick Henry tied an NFL record with a 99-yard touchdown run and rushed for a franchise-record 238 yards on 17 carries as the Tennessee Titans kept their playoff hopes alive by beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 30-9 on Thursday Night Football.

Henry also matched a franchise record with four rushing touchdowns as Tennessee (7-6) won their second game in a row to move within a half-game of the Baltimore Ravens for the second AFC wild-card spot.

The defeat was Jacksonville's (4-9) eighth in nine games, and ensures the Jaguars earn a seventh losing season in eight years.

Henry's 99-yard jaunt, which tied the mark set by Dallas' Tony Dorsett at Minnesota in January 1983, came on the first play in the second-quarter after Leonard Fournette was stopped for no gain by Rashaan Evans on fourth-and-goal to deny the Jaguars the lead.

Henry burst free off the left tackle and broke three tackles on his way to the record book, stiff-arming A.J. Bouye to the ground around the Tennessee 25-yard line.

Myles Jack tried and failed to bring Henry down at the Jacksonville 20 as the crowd roared. The play gave Tennessee a 13-2 lead with seven minutes left in the first half.

Ryan Succop's 33-yard field goal with 10 seconds left in the half made it 16-2 at the break. Henry ended the game in the third quarter with touchdown runs of 16 and 54 yards less than two minutes apart, upping the margin to 30-2.

Henry had a chance for a fifth touchdown, but his third-down run from the Jaguars' two-yard line was stopped for a one-yard loss. Jaguars quarterback Cody Kessler completed 25 of 43 passes for 240 yards and had a seven-yard consolation scoring strike to Dede Westbrook late in the third quarter.

Jacksonville's other points came on a safety with 59 seconds left in the first quarter when punt returner Cameron Batson muffed the ball and was tackled in the end zone.

FIRST QUARTER

Jaguars 0-7 Titans: Derrick Henry three-yard run (Ryan Succop extra point good)

Jaguars 2-7 Titans: Cameron Batson tackled in end zone by Leon Jacobs for a Safety

SECOND QUARTER

Jaguars 2-13 Titans: Henry 99-yard run (Succop extra point no good)

Jaguars 2-16 Titans: Succop 33-yard field goal

THIRD QUARTER

Jaguars 2-23 Titans: Henry 16-yard run (Ryan Succop extra point good)

Jaguars 2-30 Titans: Henry 54-yard run (Ryan Succop extra point good)

Jaguars 7-30 Titans: Cody Kessler seven-yard pass to Dede Westbrook (Josh Lambo extra point good)

Game's key stats JACKSONVILLE TENNESSEE Passing C/A Yds TD Int Passing C/A Yds TD Int Cody Kessler 25/43 240 1 0 Marcus Mariota 18/24 162 0 1 Rushing Att Yds TD Rushing Att Yds TD Leonard Fournette 14 36 0 Derrick Henry 17 238 4 Receiving Rec Yds TD Receiving Rec Yds TD Dede Westbrook 7 88 1 Taywan Taylor 5 59 0 Keelan Cole 3 55 0 Dion Lewis 5 39 0 Donte Moncrief 5 47 0 Corey Davis 2 21 0 Total yards 255 Total yards 426

