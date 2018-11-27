Saints or Rams? Pick YOUR NFC Playoff Picture with our rankings list

Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints currently lead the way in the AFC

With the end of the NFL regular season approaching, it's over to YOU to pick your end-of-season playoff picture...

Rank your top six seeds in the NFC below, and then have a go at the AFC conference too.

The New Orleans Saints (10-1) and the Los Angeles Rams (10-1) currently lead the way in the NFC, but who wins out and hangs on for that all-important No 1 seed and home-field advantage through the playoffs?

Elsewhere, the Chicago Bears (8-3) and Dallas Cowboys (6-5) currently lead the way in the fiercely competitive NFC North and NFC East divisions, while the Seattle Seahawks (6-5) right now are the front-runners in the Wild Card Race.

Who do you have as your NFC No 1 seed, division winners, and what about the two remaining Wild Card spots? Have your say on the 2018 NFL playoff picture...