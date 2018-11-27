Saints or Rams? Pick YOUR NFC Playoff Picture with our rankings list
Last Updated: 27/11/18 5:17pm
With the end of the NFL regular season approaching, it's over to YOU to pick your end-of-season playoff picture...
Rank your top six seeds in the NFC below, and then have a go at the AFC conference too.
The New Orleans Saints (10-1) and the Los Angeles Rams (10-1) currently lead the way in the NFC, but who wins out and hangs on for that all-important No 1 seed and home-field advantage through the playoffs?
Elsewhere, the Chicago Bears (8-3) and Dallas Cowboys (6-5) currently lead the way in the fiercely competitive NFC North and NFC East divisions, while the Seattle Seahawks (6-5) right now are the front-runners in the Wild Card Race.
Who do you have as your NFC No 1 seed, division winners, and what about the two remaining Wild Card spots? Have your say on the 2018 NFL playoff picture...