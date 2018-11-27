Chiefs or Patriots? Pick YOUR AFC Playoff Picture with our rankings list

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs currently lead the way in the AFC

With the end of the NFL regular season approaching, it's over to YOU to pick your end-of-season playoff picture...

Rank your top six seeds in the NFC below, and then have a go at the NFC conference too.

The Kansas City Chiefs (9-2) are currently in pole position in the AFC, expertly led by second-year superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The New England Patriots (8-3) are just behind, battling again for the No 1 seed, along with the Houston Texans (8-3) and Los Angeles Chargers (8-3).

Behind them, there is a whole raft of teams at 6-5 or 5-6 on the season, jostling for the final few playoff spots, as well as a Cleveland Browns team suddenly dreaming of the postseason.

Who do you have as your AFC No 1 seed, division winners, and what about the two remaining Wild Card spots? Have your say on the 2018 NFL playoff picture...