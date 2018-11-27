Chiefs or Patriots? Pick YOUR AFC Playoff Picture with our rankings list
Last Updated: 27/11/18 5:15pm
With the end of the NFL regular season approaching, it's over to YOU to pick your end-of-season playoff picture...
Rank your top six seeds in the NFC below, and then have a go at the NFC conference too.
The Kansas City Chiefs (9-2) are currently in pole position in the AFC, expertly led by second-year superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The New England Patriots (8-3) are just behind, battling again for the No 1 seed, along with the Houston Texans (8-3) and Los Angeles Chargers (8-3).
Behind them, there is a whole raft of teams at 6-5 or 5-6 on the season, jostling for the final few playoff spots, as well as a Cleveland Browns team suddenly dreaming of the postseason.
Who do you have as your AFC No 1 seed, division winners, and what about the two remaining Wild Card spots? Have your say on the 2018 NFL playoff picture...