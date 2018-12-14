Oakland Raiders' Martavis Bryant suspended indefinitely by NFL

Martavis Bryant will not be eligible for NFL reinstatement for at least 12 months

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant has been suspended indefinitely by the NFL for violating the terms of his 2017 reinstatement.

Bryant has been suspended for substance abuse on multiple occasions since he was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 118th pick of the 2014 NFL Draft.

The 26-year-old missed the entire 2016 season but was conditionally reinstated in April 2017, finishing what turned out to be his final season with the Steelers with 50 receptions, 603 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Bryant was traded to the Raiders in April, released by the franchise in September with a further substance-related violation hanging over his head and then re-signed only 10 days later.

He played in eight games, catching 19 passes, before being placed on injured reserve on December 5 because of a knee issue.

An NFL statement read: "Effective immediately, Martavis Bryant has been returned to the Reserve/Commissioner Suspended list indefinitely for violating the terms of his April 2017 conditional reinstatement under the Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse."

Bryant is not under contract for the 2019 season and will be an unrestricted free agent when his suspension is eventually lifted.