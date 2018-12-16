Miami Dolphins 17-41 Minnesota Vikings: Dalvin Cooks scores two TDs as Vikings stay alive in playoff hunt
Last Updated: 17/12/18 12:11am
Dalvin Cook rushed for a career-high 136 yards and two touchdowns Minnesota Vikings boosted their playoff hopes with a 41-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins, whose own postseason aspirations take a hit.
The Vikings - who fired offensive coordinator John DeFilippo earlier in the week - recommitted themselves to running the ball, as Latavius Murray added 68 yards rushing and an 18-yard score himself.
The Vikings (7-6-1) converted each of their first three drives under interim OC Kevin Stefanski into first-quarter touchdowns before turning the game over to the defense.
Anthony Barr and Danielle Hunter each had two of the nine sacks of Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill, totalling 71 lost yards for the Dolphins (7-7). The New England Patriots clinched the AFC East with Miami's loss.
Minkah Fitzpatrick returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter and Kalen Ballage scored on a 75-yard run on the first snap of the second half to bring the Dolphins back to within four points of the Vikings at 21-17. But, on their next five possessions they netted a staggering minus 27 yards on 16 plays.
Vikings QB Kirk Cousins threw touchdown passes to Stefon Diggs and Aldrick Robinson, while going 14 for 21 for 215 yards. Cousins' 40-yard strike to the latter, as well as Cook's second rushing score, helped move Minnesota definitively clear again of the Dolphins in the fourth quarter.
FIRST QUARTER
Dolphins 0-7 Vikings: Kirk Cousins 13-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs (Dan Bailey extra point good)
Dolphins 0-14 Vikings: Dalvin Cook 13-yard touchdown run (Bailey extra point good)
Dolphins 0-21 Vikings: Latavius Murray 18-yard touchdown run (Bailey extra point good)
SECOND QUARTER
Dolphins 7-21 Vikings: Minkah Fitzpatrick 50-yard interception return for a touchdown (Jason Sanders extra point good)
Dolphins 10-21 Vikings: Sanders 25-yard field goal
THIRD QUARTER
Dolphins 17-21 Vikings: Kalen Ballage 75-yard touchdown run (Sanders extra point good)
Dolphins 17-24 Vikings: Bailey 36-yard field goal
FOURTH QUARTER
Dolphins 17-27 Vikings: Bailey 34-yard field goal
Dolphins 17-34 Vikings: Cousins 40-yard touchdown pass to Aldrick Robinson (Bailey extra point good)
Dolphins 17-41 Vikings: Cook 21-yard touchdown run (Bailey extra point good)
Game's key stats
|MIAMI
|MINNESOTA
|Passing
|C/A Yds TD Int
|Passing
|C/A Yds TD Int
|Ryan Tannehill
|11/24 108 0 0
|Kirk Cousins
|14/21 215 2 1
|Rushing
|Att Yds TD
|Rushing
|Att Yds TD
|Kalen Ballage
|12 123 1
|Dalvin Cook
|19 136 2
|Frank Gore
|5 14 0
|Latavius Murray
|15 68 1
|Receiving
|Rec Yds TD
|Receiving
|Rec Yds TD
|Danny Amendola
|3 30 0
|Tyler Conklin
|2 53 0
|Kenyan Drake
|3 28 0
|Stefon Diggs
|4 49 1
|Mike Gesicki
|2 23 0
|Aldrick Robinson
|2 44 1
|Kenny Stills
|1 17 0
|Adam Thielen
|2 19 1
|Total yards
|193
|Total yards
|418