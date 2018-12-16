Joe Flacco set to leave Baltimore Ravens in NFL offseason

Baltimore won three of their four games while Joe Flacco was out injured

Baltimore Ravens will release or trade quarterback Joe Flacco in the offseason, according to reports.

Rookie Lamar Jackson stepped in for the injured Flacco during the past four weeks and Ravens coach John Harbaugh confirmed he would start against Tampa Bay on Sunday, even though Flacco has recovered from a hip problem and is available for selection.

It is the first time in his 11-year career that Flacco will be the backup quarterback.

Live NFL Live on

The Ravens were 4-5 when Flacco was injured. Now, with a 3-1 record under Jackson, they are knocking on the door of a playoff berth.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Flacco, who turns 34 in January, is scheduled to make $18.5million [£14.6m] next season.

He added Baltimore could release him and let him become a free agent, or they could try to trade him to a team of his choosing.

12:39 Bucky Brooks and Will Blackmon explain the NFL Scouting structure from both sides of the process Bucky Brooks and Will Blackmon explain the NFL Scouting structure from both sides of the process

Several teams will be in the starting quarterback market and could have interest in Flacco. The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to move on from Blake Bortles, the quarterback situation could be unsettled in places such as Tampa Bay, and there could be a starting spot available in Washington if Alex Smith isn't able to come back from a devastating leg injury.

Flacco has completed 61.2 per cent of his passes for 2,465 yards this season, with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions.