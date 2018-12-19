Washington Redskins' Montae Nicholson ruled out following assault and battery charge

Montae Nicholson has been dropped following his arrest by police

Washington Redskins safety Montae Nicholson has been ruled out for Saturday's game at Tennessee following his arrest earlier this week.

Nicholson was arrested on Tuesday and charged with assault and battery and being drunk in public stemming from a fight at a restaurant and retail complex near the team's practice facility in Ashburn, Virginia.

Loudoun County Sheriff's Office spokesman Kraig Troxell confirmed Nicholson's arrest saying the 23-year-old had been released on £1,978 ($2,500) bail.

Police say Nicholson and 24-year-old Sydney Maggiore were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated to a physical assault of two victims, one man and one woman.

What apparently started as a verbal altercation escalated into a physical fight, according to police.

Authorities determined that Nicholson assaulted the man and Maggiore assaulted both the man and the woman.

Redskins safety Montae Nicholson is in his second NFL season

Police believe Maggiore may have used a bottle as a weapon against the female, and both victims were taken to hospital for treatment.

The Redskins have still to officially suspend the second-year player from Michigan State.

"We don't know yet," coach Jay Gruden said about Nicholson's status for the rest of the season. "We're going to have a discussion up here right after this practice and then decide what to do."

Nicholson, a fourth-round draft pick in 2017 out of Michigan State, is in his second NFL season. He has 41 combined tackles and one pass defended in 14 games this season.