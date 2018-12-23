WATCH: Kyle Rudolph delivers with Hail Mary for Minnesota Vikings!

1:00 Kyle Rudolph came down with a fantastic grab on a Hail Mary pass from Kirk Cousins! Kyle Rudolph came down with a fantastic grab on a Hail Mary pass from Kirk Cousins!

Minnesota needed a spark in a must-win game against Detroit, and they got it right at the end of the first half.

With their season in the balance, the Vikings came out slow in Detroit, going down 0-9 to start the game. However, they fired back with a Kirk Cousins touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs in the second quarter.

Just before the half, they had another chance to put together a drive but it looked like it was coming to nothing with Minnesota stuck at the 44-yard line as time was running out.

Then the miraculous happened...

Cousins bought time and launched it deep, and with multiple defenders in the area, tight end Kyle Rudolph used his strength to come down with the ball.

Click on the video above to watch Rudolph's dominating grab from Kirk Cousins' last-chance throw.