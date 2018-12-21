Super Bowl Challenge: Register and play for the playoffs

1:00 Check out how to play the Super Bowl Challenge! Check out how to play the Super Bowl Challenge!

It's NFL playoffs time! Follow all the excitement, and put your knowledge to the test, by playing the Super Bowl Challenge.

Click on the video above to find out more about the game, and register to play by clicking here.

With 12 teams competing over 11 single-elimination games, pick the winners of every playoff game en route the Super Bowl, and the big game itself.

Two points are awarded for each correct pick made, with bonus multiplier points added for correct predictions made in respect of subsequent rounds - for example, a divisional round winner predicted before the start of the playoffs earns four points, a conference winner earning eight and Super Bowl winner 16.

At the end of each week you can alter your predictions for the remaining games in the playoffs.

So sign up, challenge your friends and family, join a private league, or just compete against other NFL fans up and down the country. Register to play by clicking here.

