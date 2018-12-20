NFL Predictions: Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold make their Week 16 picks

Two weeks left of the 2018 regular season and Neil Reynolds has a mountain to climb, trailing Jeff Reinebold by eight games as they make their Week 16 picks...

Each week, Neil and Jeff make their predictions for every NFL game, keeping a tally of their records as the season goes on. A further two-game swing in Jeff's favour last week has seen him edge out ahead even more.

Read on to see Neil and Jeff's Week 16 predictions...

2018 Prediction Results Neil Reynolds Jeff Reinebold Week One 8-7-1 9-6-1 Week Two 9-6-1 10-5-1 Week Three 10-6 8-8 Week Four 7-8 9-6 Week Five 10-5 9-6 Week Six 10-5 9-6 Week Seven 9-5 10-4 Week Eight 11-3 9-5 Week Nine 9-4 8-5 Week 10 7-7 10-4 Week 11 8-5 8-5 Week 12 11-4 12-3 Week 13 8-8 11-5 Week 14 9-7 10-6 Week 15 7-9 9-7 Season record 133-89-2 141-81-2

Washington Redskins @ Tennessee Titans, Saturday night NFL

Sky Sports Action (407), 9pm, Saturday

NEIL PICKS: TITANS

The Titans are finding their physical, defense and Derrick Henry-led formula at the right time of the year and even though the Redskins are only a game out of first in the NFC East, they are too banged-up to win this one.

Is Derrick Henry set for another big game against the Redskins?

JEFF PICKS: TITANS

I think it's a tough ask to expect Josh Johnson and the Redskins to win again, against a much better defense. Plus, Derrick Henry's emergence for Tennessee in the run game has really helped them over the last few weeks.

Baltimore Ravens @ Los Angeles Chargers, Saturday night NFL

Sky Sports Action (407), 1.10am, Sunday

NEIL PICKS: CHARGERS

The Chargers have proven they are the real deal with some quality wins in recent weeks. The Ravens will present a very stiff challenge but they are not as complete a team as Los Angeles.

Philip Rivers has thrown 31 touchdowns so far this season

JEFF PICKS: CHARGERS

This is a really interesting game. The Ravens are 100 per cent committed to the run, and they've got a good defense. But I'm taking the Chargers, because they've got Philip Rivers and he's as hot as any quarterback in the league.

Houston Texans @ Philadelphia Eagles, NFL Sunday LIVE

Sky Sports Action (407), 5pm, Sunday

NEIL PICKS: TEXANS

I would love to go against Jeff here because I have a lot of games to claw back but I am not convinced by the defending Super Bowl champs. I'm not all-the-way-convinced by a Texans team that let the Jets hang around too much last week. But they should get the win.

J.J. Watt #99 has 14.5 sacks in the regular season

JEFF PICKS: TEXANS

This is going to be a phenomenal game. You've got Deshaun Watson at quarterback for the Texans - one of the bright young stars of the NFL - and J.J. Watt having a comeback year on defense. The Eagles offense found a way last week against the Rams, but I don't think they will beat Houston - they're in the No 2 seed right now in the AFC and still have a lot to play for.

Pittsburgh Steelers @ New Orleans Saints, NFL Sunday LIVE

Sky Sports Action (407), 9.25pm, Sunday

NEIL PICKS: STEELERS

I need to make up some games so it's time to roll the dice. I don't genuinely feel like the Steelers will win this game on the road but I am willing to give it a shot. They can pressure the QB and also score plenty of points, so they have a puncher's chance.

Drew Brees has never been awarded an MVP

JEFF PICKS: SAINTS

This is going to be a great football game! The thing that the Saints can do that the Patriots couldn't, is rush the passer. Cam Jordan and Sheldon Rankins on the Saints defensive line are great pass rushers and will get to Ben Roethlisberger. The Steelers have a lot to play for, but I like the Saints at home.

Kansas City Chiefs @ Seattle Seahawks, NFL Sunday LIVE

Sky Sports Action (407), 1.10am, Monday

NEIL PICKS: SEAHAWKS

Let's take another gamble and go for the Seahawks to maintain their historically-good home form. They can run for fun and will present a real challenge to a Chiefs team that still struggles to contain opposing offenses. I'm not convinced by this one, either… but I need to catch up.

Patrick Mahomes is one of the contenders for MVP in his first full year playing for the Chiefs

JEFF PICKS: CHIEFS

I think the Chiefs are going to win this game, but Seattle will make it tough for them - the Chiefs will need to find some run defense if they're are indeed going to come out with the W.

Denver Broncos @ Oakland Raiders, Monday Night Football

Sky Sports Action (407), 1am, Tuesday

NEIL PICKS: BRONCOS

Things could get ugly at the Coliseum as the Raiders could very well be playing their last game in the city of Oakland. The fans could turn ugly if the Broncos - as I expect - win this game.

JEFF PICKS: BRONCOS

This was the game they gave us for Christmas?! Two bad football teams. It's hard for me to ever pick the Broncos to beat the Raiders, because this is a big rivalry game, but I just think they have the better team.

Week 16 Predictions Neil Reynolds Jeff Reinebold Redskins @ Titans Titans Titans Ravens @ Chargers Chargers Chargers Texans @ Eagles Texans Texans Bengals @ Browns Browns Browns Buccaneers @ Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Vikings @ Lions Vikings Vikings Bills @ Patiots Patriots Patriots Packers @ Jets Jets Packers Falcons @ Panthers Falcons Falcons Giants @ Colts Colts Colts Jaguars @ Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Steelers @ Saints Steelers Saints Rams @ Cardinals Rams Rams Bears @ 49ers Bears Bears Chiefs @ Seahawks Chiefs Chiefs Broncos @ Raiders Broncos Broncos

Every Sunday, Sky Sports is your home of the NFL in the UK, with three live games and Redzone and you can join in the conversation by making sure you follow us @SkySportsNFL for behind-the-scenes coverage, live fixture announcements and much more.