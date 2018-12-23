NFL News

News

Baltimore Ravens 22-10 Los Angeles Chargers: Ravens defense dominates

Last Updated: 23/12/18 8:11am
7:06
Highlights of the Baltimore Ravens' trip to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16 of the NFL.
Highlights of the Baltimore Ravens' trip to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16 of the NFL.

The Baltimore Ravens defense lived up to the hype Saturday night, keeping the Los Angeles Chargers offense in check in a 22-10 road victory that improves their playoff chances.

The Ravens (9-6) held the Chargers to 73 yards of total offense in the first half and 198 for the game on their way to a fifth win in six games.

With the Chargers driving for a potential go-ahead score with less than three minutes remaining, Ravens linebacker Patrick Onwuasor forced a fumble off of veteran tight end Antonio Gates, and cornerback Tavon Young returned it 62 yards for a touchdown and a 22-10 lead.

Earlier, in the third quarter, Ravens rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson threw the longest touchdown pass of his brief NFL career, a 68-yarder to Mark Andrews which wrestled back the lead for Baltimore.

Andrews' touchdown, which gave the Ravens a 13-10 advantage, came two plays after the Chargers had edged ahead 10-6 following a one-yard touchdown run by Melvin Gordon, who was back after missing the previous three games with a knee injury.

The Ravens' defense sacked Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers four times and forced three turnovers as the Chargers (11-4) saw their four-game win streak come to an end.

Cornerback Brandon Carr set the tone for the Ravens defense early with an interception on the very first play of the game.

Terrell Suggs gets after Chargers receiver Travis Benjamin as the Ravens win on the road
Terrell Suggs gets after Chargers receiver Travis Benjamin as the Ravens win on the road

FIRST QUARTER

Ravens 3-0 Chargers: Justin Tucker 24-yard field goal

SECOND QUARTER

Ravens 6-0 Chargers: Tucker 35-yard field goal

Ravens 6-3 Chargers: Michael Badgley 38-yard field goal

THIRD QUARTER

Ravens 6-10 Chargers: Melvin Gordon one-yard touchdown run (Badgley extra point good)

Ravens 13-10 Chargers: Lamar Jackson 68-yard touchdown pass to Mark Andrews (Tucker extra point good)

Ravens 16-10 Chargers: Tucker 56-yard field goal

FOURTH QUARTER

Ravens 22-10 Chargers: Tavon Young 62-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown

Game's key stats

BALTIMORE L.A. CHARGERS
Passing C/A Yds TD Int Passing C/A Yds TD Int
Lamar Jackson 12/22 204 1 0 Philip Rivers 23/37 181 0 2
Rushing Att Yds TD Rushing Att Yds TD
Gus Edwards 14 92 0 Melvin Gordon 12 41 1
Lamar Jackson 13 39 0 Receiving Rec Yds TD
Kenneth Dixon 8 28 0 Keenan Allen 5 58 0
Receiving Rec Yds TD Justin Jackson 7 47 0
Mark Andrews 2 83 1 Antonio Gates 3 21 0
John Brown 2 27 0 Melvin Gordon 3 13 0
Total yards 361 Total yards 198

Also See:

Trending

©2018 Sky UK