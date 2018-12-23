Washington Redskins 15-25 Tennessee Titans: Blaine Gabbert TD pass helps Titans to crucial win

5:17 Highlights of the Washington Redskins' trip to the Tennessee Titans in Week 16 of the NFL. Highlights of the Washington Redskins' trip to the Tennessee Titans in Week 16 of the NFL.

Backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert threw a two-yard touchdown pass to MyCole Pruitt with just over four minutes remaining to help the Tennessee Titans defeat the visiting Washington Redskins 25-16 on Saturday night.

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota - 10 of 13 for 110 yards - left the game with a stinger after being sacked by Jonathan Allen late in the first half. Gabbert, in his place, was 7 of 11 for 101 yards and the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Washington then drove the ball down to the Tennessee 44-yard line as they looked to regain the lead, but Josh Johnson's third-down pass was intercepted by Kevin Byard. The Redskins would get one final chance, but Johnson was again picked off, this time Malcolm Butler returning it 56 yards for a touchdown.

The win sees the Titans (9-6) stay alive in the AFC playoff race, in pursuit of the final Wild Card spot, while the Redskins (7-8) are now all but out of contention in the AFC.

Adrian Peterson had 26 carries for 119 yards. He went over 1,000 yards for the season and passed Eric Dickerson (13,259) for eighth place on the NFL's all-time rushing list with 13,218 yards.

MyCole Pruitt celebrates his touchdown to give the Titans the lead late on

FIRST QUARTER

Redskins 3-0 Titans: Dustin Hopkins 50-yard field goal

Redskins 3-6 Titans: Derrick Henry one-yard touchdown run (Failed extra point attempt)

SECOND QUARTER

Redskins 10-6 Titans: Josh Johnson seven-yard touchdown pass to Michael Floyd (Hopkins extra point good)

Redskins 10-9 Titans: Ryan Succop 42-yard field goal

THIRD QUARTER

Redskins 13-9 Titans: Hopkins 40-yard field goal

FOURTH QUARTER

Redskins 13-12 Titans: Succop 33-yard field goal

Redskins 16-12 Titans: Hopkins 46-yard field goal

Redskins 16-19 Titans: Blaine Gabbert two-yard touchdown pass to MyCole Pruitt (Succop extra point good)

Redskins 16-25 Titans: Malcolm Butler 56-yard interception return for a touchdown