2018 NFL playoff picture: Which teams will reach the postseason?

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are still in pole position in the AFC

With just two weeks left in the season, we look at the standings, seedings and scenarios for the 2018 NFL playoffs.

In the last few weeks, the teams still capable of making the playoffs have been cut down dramatically. This week signalled the end of the road for seven more teams: the Packers, Falcons, Buccaneers, Lions, Giants, Broncos and Bengals.

However, many teams stayed alive, and playoff berths, home-field advantage and various seeding are still up for grabs ahead of the postseason and this year's Super Bowl in Atlanta.

Read on as we break down the latest playoff picture...

AFC

Deshaun Watson and the Texans are in control of a first-round bye

Current seeding

1. Chiefs (11-3) Up next: @ Seahawks, vs Raiders

2. Texans (10-4) @ Eagles, vs Jaguars

3. Patriots (9-5) vs Bills, vs Jets

4. Steelers (8-5-1) @ Saints, vs Bengals

5. Los Angeles Chargers (11-3) vs Ravens, at Broncos

6. Baltimore Ravens (8-6) @ Chargers, vs Browns

In the Hunt

Indianapolis Colts (8-6) vs Giants, @ Titans

Tennessee Titans (8-6) vs Redskins, vs Colts

Miami Dolphins (7-7) vs Jaguars, @ Bills

Cleveland Browns (6-7-1) vs Bengals, @ Ravens

Eliminated

Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets, Oakland Raiders

What does it all mean?

The Chiefs and Chargers have both clinched playoff spots, but the number one seed is still firmly up for grabs, with the Texans still in contention. New England's loss to Pittsburgh may prove extremely costly - the team hasn't made the Super Bowl without securing a first-round bye (three times they've been in the post-season without one) but have made it in eight of the 12 seasons they did.

5:49 Highlights of the New England's clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 15. Highlights of the New England's clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 15.

Pittsburgh could still end up as the third, fourth, or sixth seed, and the possibility remains they don't even make it at all. It's the same situation for Baltimore, and both teams have tough games next week.

Miami all-but squandered their chance at a playoff berth with their loss in Minnesota, while the Colts and Titans stayed close with big wins over their NFC East opponents. Their meeting in Week 17 could turn into a 'win and you're in' situation if the Ravens drop a game.

5:32 Watch the highlights as Minnesota dominated Miami on Sunday. Watch the highlights as Minnesota dominated Miami on Sunday.

NFC

The Bears, led by Mitch Trubisky, have clinched their first division title and playoff berth since 2010

Current seeding

1. New Orleans Saints (11-2) Up next: @ Panthers, vs Steelers, vs Panthers

2. Los Angeles Rams (11-3) @ Cardinals, vs 49ers

3. Chicago Bears (10-4) @ 49ers, @ Vikings

4. Dallas Cowboys (8-6) vs Buccaneers, @ Giants

5. Seattle Seahawks (8-6) vs Chiefs, vs Oakland

6. Minnesota Vikings (7-6-1) @ Lions, vs Bears

In the hunt

Philadelphia Eagles (7-7) vs Texans, @ Redskins

Washington Redskins (7-7) @ Titans, vs Eagles

Carolina Panthers (6-7) vs Saints, vs Falcons, @ Saints

Eliminated

Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers

What does it all mean?

The Saints will be over the moon that Philadelphia were able to overcome the Rams in Los Angeles on Sunday night, and it's becoming more and more likely the NFC road will come through New Orleans. Although the Rams have two seemingly easy fixtures coming up, Chicago have a chance to steal away a first-round bye at the last moment.

4:55 Highlights from Los Angeles, as the Philadelphia Eagles took on the Rams on Sunday night. Highlights from Los Angeles, as the Philadelphia Eagles took on the Rams on Sunday night.

After the top three, Dallas seem assured of the NFC East title. The only way they miss out at this point is if they lose both of their remaining games and either the Eagles or Redskins win out.

Seattle still look extremely likely to hold onto a wild card spot, with tiebreakers over the teams behind them, but living more precariously are the Vikings. If they lose one of their remaining games and both Philadelphia and Washington win in Week 16, the winner of their East battle in Washington in Week 17 will be in the playoffs - unless Carolina miraculously win all three of their remaining games.

If the playoffs started today...

AFC Wild Card Round

3. Patriots vs 6. Ravens

4. Steelers vs 5. Chargers

AFC Divisional Round

1. Chiefs vs lowest-seeded winning AFC team

2. Texans vs highest-seeded winning AFC team

NFC Wild Card Round

3. Bears vs 6. Vikings

4. Cowboys vs 5. Seahawks

NFC Divisional Round

1. Saints vs lowest-seeded winning NFC team

2. Rams vs highest-seeded winning NFC team

