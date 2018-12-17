2018 NFL playoff picture: Which teams will reach the postseason?
Road to Atlanta: the 2018 postseason is just weeks away
Last Updated: 17/12/18 3:58pm
With just two weeks left in the season, we look at the standings, seedings and scenarios for the 2018 NFL playoffs.
In the last few weeks, the teams still capable of making the playoffs have been cut down dramatically. This week signalled the end of the road for seven more teams: the Packers, Falcons, Buccaneers, Lions, Giants, Broncos and Bengals.
However, many teams stayed alive, and playoff berths, home-field advantage and various seeding are still up for grabs ahead of the postseason and this year's Super Bowl in Atlanta.
Read on as we break down the latest playoff picture...
AFC
Current seeding
1. Chiefs (11-3) Up next: @ Seahawks, vs Raiders
2. Texans (10-4) @ Eagles, vs Jaguars
3. Patriots (9-5) vs Bills, vs Jets
4. Steelers (8-5-1) @ Saints, vs Bengals
5. Los Angeles Chargers (11-3) vs Ravens, at Broncos
6. Baltimore Ravens (8-6) @ Chargers, vs Browns
In the Hunt
Indianapolis Colts (8-6) vs Giants, @ Titans
Tennessee Titans (8-6) vs Redskins, vs Colts
Miami Dolphins (7-7) vs Jaguars, @ Bills
Cleveland Browns (6-7-1) vs Bengals, @ Ravens
Eliminated
Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets, Oakland Raiders
What does it all mean?
The Chiefs and Chargers have both clinched playoff spots, but the number one seed is still firmly up for grabs, with the Texans still in contention. New England's loss to Pittsburgh may prove extremely costly - the team hasn't made the Super Bowl without securing a first-round bye (three times they've been in the post-season without one) but have made it in eight of the 12 seasons they did.
Pittsburgh could still end up as the third, fourth, or sixth seed, and the possibility remains they don't even make it at all. It's the same situation for Baltimore, and both teams have tough games next week.
Miami all-but squandered their chance at a playoff berth with their loss in Minnesota, while the Colts and Titans stayed close with big wins over their NFC East opponents. Their meeting in Week 17 could turn into a 'win and you're in' situation if the Ravens drop a game.
NFC
Current seeding
1. New Orleans Saints (11-2) Up next: @ Panthers, vs Steelers, vs Panthers
2. Los Angeles Rams (11-3) @ Cardinals, vs 49ers
3. Chicago Bears (10-4) @ 49ers, @ Vikings
4. Dallas Cowboys (8-6) vs Buccaneers, @ Giants
5. Seattle Seahawks (8-6) vs Chiefs, vs Oakland
6. Minnesota Vikings (7-6-1) @ Lions, vs Bears
In the hunt
Philadelphia Eagles (7-7) vs Texans, @ Redskins
Washington Redskins (7-7) @ Titans, vs Eagles
Carolina Panthers (6-7) vs Saints, vs Falcons, @ Saints
Eliminated
Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers
What does it all mean?
The Saints will be over the moon that Philadelphia were able to overcome the Rams in Los Angeles on Sunday night, and it's becoming more and more likely the NFC road will come through New Orleans. Although the Rams have two seemingly easy fixtures coming up, Chicago have a chance to steal away a first-round bye at the last moment.
After the top three, Dallas seem assured of the NFC East title. The only way they miss out at this point is if they lose both of their remaining games and either the Eagles or Redskins win out.
Seattle still look extremely likely to hold onto a wild card spot, with tiebreakers over the teams behind them, but living more precariously are the Vikings. If they lose one of their remaining games and both Philadelphia and Washington win in Week 16, the winner of their East battle in Washington in Week 17 will be in the playoffs - unless Carolina miraculously win all three of their remaining games.
If the playoffs started today...
AFC Wild Card Round
3. Patriots vs 6. Ravens
4. Steelers vs 5. Chargers
AFC Divisional Round
1. Chiefs vs lowest-seeded winning AFC team
2. Texans vs highest-seeded winning AFC team
NFC Wild Card Round
3. Bears vs 6. Vikings
4. Cowboys vs 5. Seahawks
NFC Divisional Round
1. Saints vs lowest-seeded winning NFC team
2. Rams vs highest-seeded winning NFC team
