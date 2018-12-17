WATCH: NFL plays of the week featuring Dalvin Cook, Richie James and Tarik Cohen

3:31 Watch a collection of the best moments from Week 15 of the NFL season! Watch a collection of the best moments from Week 15 of the NFL season!

We have picked out some of the best passes, catches, runs and returns from Week 15 of the NFL season.

Click on the video above to watch the best plays from Week 15, including Tarik Cohen's diving touchdown, Doug Baldwin's leaping, spinning catch and a pair of long return touchdowns.

Jacksonville's Dede Westbrook and San Francisco's Richie James scored on fantastic punt and kick returns, respectively, but the best special teams play of the night won't be clear to see on the stat sheet.

On New England's punt coverage team, both Jonathan Jones and Rex Burkhead made spectacular, athletic diving attempts to keep the ball out of the end zone before it was downed right at the goal line. Watch the video to see their perfect punt coverage.

Vikings run game beats Dolphins

Steelers hang on to beat Patriots

Rams suffer shock defeat to Eagles

Elsewhere, two players from the current NFC wild card teams had impactful Sundays and scored spinning second touchdowns.

Dalvin Cook, whose Vikings came up with a huge win over Miami to keep hold of the sixth seed, scored his second TD by spinning out of a tackle, bursting to the edge and walking into the end zone.

Meanwhile, Doug Baldwin of the Seahawks did his best to help them maintain the fifth seed, leaping high, securing a grab, and turning his body for a 35-yard score. However, they couldn't come up with the win against the rival 49ers. Seattle will hope for more of the same from Baldwin down the stretch.

For all of that, and, more, click on the video above to watch the plays of the week from Week 15 in the NFL.