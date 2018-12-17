Philadelphia Eagles 30-23 Los Angeles Rams: Nick Foles guides Eagles to shock win

Nick Foles led the Eagles to victory over the Rams in relief of Carson Wentz

Nick Foles and the Philadelphia Eagles summoned up memories of their dream run to the Super Bowl last season as they earned a shock 30-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night.

Back-up quarterback Foles - Super Bowl MVP in February - again took over for the injured Carson Wentz and passed for 270 yards, while Wendell Smallwood rushed for two touchdowns.

Rookie Josh Adams also rushed for a score as the Eagles (7-7) kept their playoff hopes alive with a nervy victory over the Rams (11-3), who lost consecutive regular-season games for the first time in head coach Sean McVay's tenure.

The Eagles scored 17 consecutive points in the third quarter and then just about survived a late Rams rally. They got help from Los Angeles punt returner JoJo Natson, who fumbled with two minutes and 51 seconds left to play after Philadelphia had let a 17-point lead slip to just seven.

After Philadelphia's Jake Elliott missed a field goal with a minute left, Jared Goff and the Rams again got the ball back with the hope of tying the game up and taking it to overtime. They drove down to the Eagles 18-yard line but, with just four seconds to play, Goff's pass to Josh Reynolds fell incomplete as time expired.

Foles completed 24 of 31 passes in his first game since Week Two, with Wentz sitting out with a back injury that could sideline him for the rest of the season. Foles also took over for the Eagles on their visit to the Coliseum last December, relieving Wentz during a division-clinching 43-35 win before riding that wave through the playoffs and to the Super Bowl.

Foles repeatedly connected with Alshon Jeffery, who had eight catches for 160 yards. Zach Ertz, meanwhile, had three receptions to become the fourth tight end in NFL history with 100 catches in a season.

The Eagles still trail NFC East leaders the Dallas Cowboys (8-6) and sit even with the Washington Redskins (7-7) currently outside of the playoff picture, with the Minnesota Vikings (7-6-1) currently occupying the final Wild Card place with two weeks of the regular season to go.

FIRST QUARTER

Eagles 3-0 Rams: Jake Elliott 51-yard field goal

Eagles 3-7 Rams: Todd Gurley five-yard touchdown run (Greg Zuerlein extra point good)

SECOND QUARTER

Eagles 6-7 Rams: Elliott 34-yard field goal

Eagles 6-10 Rams: Zuerlein 41-yard field goal

Eagles 13-10 Rams: Josh Adams six-yard touchdown run (Elliott extra point good)

Eagles 13-13 Rams: Zuerlein 36-yard field goal

THIRD QUARTER

Eagles 20-13 Rams: Wendell Smallwood nine-yard touchdown run (Elliott extra point good)

Eagles 23-13 Rams: Elliott 40-yard field goal

Eagles 30-13 Rams: Smallwood four-yard touchdown run (Elliott extra point good)

FOURTH QUARTER

Eagles 30-16 Rams: Zuerlein 37-yard field goal

Eagles 30-23 Rams: Gurley one-yard touchdown run (Zuerlein extra point good)