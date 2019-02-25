NFL pledges to handle Robert Kraft case under league conduct policy

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was charged with soliciting prostitution.

The NFL says it will handle the sex solicitation case involving New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft as it would any other issue under the league's conduct policy.

The 77-year-old owner has been charged with soliciting a prostitute in Florida as part of a crackdown on sex trafficking, in which hundreds of arrest warrants have been issued.

Police are still investigating the incident and there likely will be a league inquiry.

Kraft is likely to face an investigation from the NFL

The NFL said in a statement Monday its personal conduct policy "applies equally to everyone in the NFL and it will handle "this allegation in the same way we would handle any issue under the policy."

The league added that it's "seeking a full understanding of the facts" and does not want to "interfere with an ongoing law enforcement investigation".

Commissioner Roger Goodell could fine or suspend Kraft from any activities involving the Patriots, who won the Super Bowl earlier this month in Atlanta.

Kraft's wealth was recently put at £5.06bn by Forbes, making him the 79th richest person in the US.