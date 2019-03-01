Inside The Huddle: Antonio Brown is making it harder for Pittsburgh to trade him, says Jeff Reinbold

Antonio Brown is being let down by those close to him and is making it harder for the Pittsburgh Steelers to find him a new team, says Sky Sports' Jeff Reinbold.

Brown is set to leave Pittsburgh this summer after a series of fallouts with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and demanding a trade away from the city, with three teams contacting the Steelers about the player in the last week, according to general manager Kevin Colbert.

But while Jeff believes a move would be best for all sides, he is worried about the wide receiver's state of mind.

Speaking on Sky Sports' Inside The Huddle podcast, Jeff referenced a nine-minute Instagram video as evidence for his concern.

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert wants fair value for Antonio Brown

In the video, Brown addresses his future while working out on his elliptical machine, saying "if your squad want to win and your squad want a hungry wide receiver who's the best in the whole world, hit my phone".

He ends the video by insisting that people stop calling him AB.

"Call me Mr Big Chest! Big Chest from now on, Big Chest from now on. Don't even call me AB."

And Jeff believes the video epitomises the "erratic" recent behaviour of the 30-year-old and says he needs to get some solid people around him.

"It is concerning. The people that are around him and the people that he trusts, they are not doing him any favours right now," he said.

Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown

"These kinds of things are not helping him in his quest to find a new home and they're not helping the Steelers, because when your guy does these things and says some of the things that he has said, he's making it tougher on teams to make a trade for him.

"You shake your head and say is anybody, anybody, close to this kid helping him through this time because it's a bit concerning when you see that sort of behaviour."

