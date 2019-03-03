Antonio Brown says he has plenty left but not worried by thought of retirement

Antonio Brown has revealed he would have no issue walking away from the NFL and opened up further about his relationship with Ben Roethlisberger.

Brown's future with the Pittsburgh Steelers is in question, the wide receiver having ended last season by missing their final game amid reports of a bust-up with quarterback Roethlisberger.

Brown requested a trade at the end of the season and the Steelers recently said three teams had already been in touch to talk about a possible deal.

The 30-year-old, a seven-time Pro Bowler, continued his criticism of Roethlisberger on Friday on an HBO television show and the subject came up again in an interview with ESPN on Saturday when talk of retirement was also broached.

"I don't even have to play football if I don't want to," Brown said.

"I don't even need the game, you know what I'm saying? I don't need to prove anything to anyone. If they want to play, they're going to play by my rules. If not, I don't need to play.

"If I retire now, I'm great.

"[But] I've got a lot left. I'm still having fun. I'm still driven. I'm still hungry. I just love the camaraderie the game presents, always working to be my best self.

"I just want to be in the right situation and the right environment to do something special. That's the ultimate."

Brown was less scathing about Roethlisberger than he had been on Friday but there were more than enough hints in the 44-minute interview that not all is well with the quarterback, who has thrown the vast majority of his 1,275 regular season receptions.

He added: "I love Ben. Ben's my quarterback. He's feeding me the ball. He take care of me. I'm not worried about him calling me out. But on a professional level, if I'm your guy, make me know I'm your guy.

"Don't say I'm your guy and then call me out. That's an issue. Don't say I'm your guy and then point a finger; don't say I'm your guy and then don't throw me the ball the whole first quarter."