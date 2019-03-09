Los Angeles Rams sign Eric Weddle to two-year contract

Eric Weddle is returning to California

Eric Weddle has agreed a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams just a matter of days after being released by Baltimore.

The California native spent the last three seasons with Baltimore, becoming a key part of their league-leading defense.

Weddle spent the other nine years of his NFL career in California with the then San Diego Chargers, who selected him in the second round of the 2007 draft.

The 34-year-old was one of the first free agents to be snapped up this off-season, his release by the Ravens earlier this week having come as something of a surprise.

Weddle was a key veteran on the Ravens defense and tallied 10 interceptions in his three years with the franchise.

He is likely to team up with Aqib Talib in the defensive backfield as Lamarcus Joyner is set to become a free agent next week when the NFL's business year opens.

The Rams also announced the release of linebacker Mark Barron.

Barron played the last five seasons with the franchise, having started his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and started 12 games last season.

Follow all the news on www.skysports.com/NFL with updates, reports and expert analysis. Follow our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL to join in the conversation.