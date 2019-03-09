Would Le'Veon Bell be a risky recruit for NFL franchises?

Signing free agent Le'Veon Bell comes with its risks for NFL franchises, according to Jeff Reinebold.

Running back Bell is the most high-profile name up for grabs, having voluntarily sat out the entirety of last season when he refused to be franchise tagged.

Formerly of the Pittsburgh Steelers, he has averaged 129 yards from scrimmage across his 62 career games but has also been suspended by the NFL twice before last year's choice to miss the whole season, which Reinebold now describes as "a road less travelled".

Asked if Bell was a risk, Reinebold told Inside The Huddle podcast: "I think so.

"One of the reasons these guys are free agents, in almost every case, is because there is a hole in him somewhere.

"It may be a part of his game, his position, his character, his age, his salary.

"You've got to do your [homework].

"When you take a guy like Bell you are obviously taking a guy who has very strong convictions about his worth and how he should be used.

"But you get an extremely dynamic player. And it's critical that everybody understands, as we go into this process, that you are not collecting football cards.

"These guys bring positives and negatives to your locker room. Do they fit? Can they get you over the hump? Where are you at as a football team?

"You had better make the deals that are best for your football team."

The franchise tag deadline has passed, and free agency opens March 13, with 'legal tampering period' on March 11.

