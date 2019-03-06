Who are the top NFL free agents in 2019?

Le'Veon Bell is the star prize in this year's free agency group

Who are the most talented players in the NFL due to become free agents and find new teams this offseason?

With the Scouting Combine wrapped up, teams around the league have a better idea of how their draft boards will look ahead of April's NFL Draft.

Before then, head coaches and general managers will look to plug holes and address positions of need when the new league year begins and free agents are officially allowed to sign for new teams.

On March 11, teams can start talking to players in the "legal tampering period," then on March 13 at 4pm Eastern Time, deals can be signed.

With those dates approaching, we have picked out some of the top names to keep your eyes on...

Top players available

Le’Veon Bell, Running Back

We have eagerly anticipated the ‘end’ of the Bell saga since he decided to refuse the franchise tag last season and sit out the whole year. Now, a 27-year-old who has played at a Hall of Fame pace for most of his career can pick his spot.

Through his 62 career games, Bell has averaged 129 yards from scrimmage - an absurd number. He is the cream of this year’s crop and will drastically improve a team’s attack.

Earl Thomas, Safety

Earl Thomas' stint in Seattle ended with an injury

Last year, Thomas held out for a contract he felt he deserved. He eventually turned up to play on his $8.5m salary in 2018, only to suffer a broken leg in Week Four and miss the remainder of the season.

Now, he will get his wish and most likely, will be targeting a deal with some long-term security. At 29 years old, the six-time Pro Bowler has plenty left in the tank, but teams will want to ensure he’s fully healthy before he signs.

Nick Foles, Quarterback

The Philadelphia Eagles confirmed Foles will be allowed to hit free agency, making him a rare proven producer available at the most important position in football. Having brought a Super Bowl to Philly, they were happy to let him seek out a new challenge with Carson Wentz set to return again as starter.

The reports are the Super Bowl LII MVP will reunite with former offensive coordinator John DeFilippo in Jacksonville - a move many have expected for quite some time. Will another team swoop or is Foles ready to be a Jaguar?

Landon Collins, Safety

There were rumblings Collins was on his way out the door after he appeared to confirm he had “cleared out his locker” with a post on social media. It does not appear wise for the Giants to let him go for nothing, but general manager Dave Gettleman is allowing him to walk.

relationships I have built in the building and in my community. Now on to the next chapter.... pic.twitter.com/nc9rhcqLKm — LANDON COLLINS (@TheHumble_21) March 5, 2019

He’s been a Pro Bowl player in three of his first four seasons, and the 25-year-old will be one of the most coveted defensive back signings in recent history. It would have only cost $11.15m for the Giants to retain Collins with the franchise tag, but he will receive much, much more than that on the open market.

Trey Flowers, Defensive End

With DeMarcus Lawrence, Frank Clark, Dee Ford and Jadeveon Clowney all receiving the franchise tag, Flowers may well have been left as the top pass rusher on the market. If that is the case, he could demand money the New England Patriots simply aren’t willing to cough up.

After missing his 2015 rookie campaign with a shoulder injury, Flowers has managed 164 tackles and 21 sacks in the past three seasons, and added 5.5 QB takedowns in the postseason. As valuable as he has been for the Pats, they traditionally show faith in finding a cheaper option - and Flowers could get big money elsewhere.

Tyrann Mathieu, Safety

Tyrann 'Honey Badger' Mathieu is a top-quality play-making safety

‘Honey Badger’ was one of the biggest prizes last year, but after multiple injuries in his past, he only signed a one-year deal with the Texans. He is a former first-team All-Pro (2015) and having played in all 16 games for two straight years, the 26-year-old could end up as a steal.

Anthony Barr, Outside Linebacker

Ultimately, Barr could be the biggest catch of the class. He is 26, has made the Pro Bowl for four straight seasons, and provides great versatility and flexibility on the outside. Minnesota will attempt to re-sign him, but he may want to seek the biggest deal on the open market.

C.J. Mosley, Inside Linebacker

Another 26-year-old, like Barr, Mosley has made the Pro Bowl four times too and has been a tackling machine for Baltimore through five seasons as a Raven. He’s racked up 579 in total, and is one of the team’s most reliable defenders. Like Barr, the Ravens don’t want to let Mosley go.

The best of the rest

Teams looking for help along the defensive line can find big men in Sheldon Richardson and Ndamukong Suh, while there a fair few pass rushers, including Ziggy Ansah and Za’Darius Smith.

Tevin Coleman should be the highest-paid running back of all the free agents this season

If teams seeking a linebacker miss out on the top prize - Mosley - they could target K.J. Wright, Jordan Hicks or Kwon Alexander. And in the secondary, outside of the obvious top targets, Eric Weddle and Lamarcus Joyner are excellent safety options and Ronald Darby, Bradley Roby and Bryce Callahan will be starters at corner on their new teams.

On offense, Tevin Coleman will be looking for a starter contract after sharing the backfield with Devonta Freeman in Atlanta, Jared Cook had a breakout year in Oakland last season while Golden Tate will be looking to be an offensive focal point after a short stint in Philly.

Off the market

The ideal situation for any team is to lock up their top talent to long-term deals before they get the chance to speak with another team. The Eagles signed Brandon Graham to a three-year, $40m deal, and Tampa Bay held on to Donovan Smith as he signed a similar three-year, $41.25m contract.

Franchise tagged

The following players were hit with the franchise tag, keeping them with their teams for at least another year:

Robbie Gould

Dee Ford

DeMarcus Lawrence

Jadeveon Clowney

Grady Jarrett

Frank Clark

