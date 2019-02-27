Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles to enter free agency

Nick Foles rejoined the Eagles in 2017 after spells with the St Louis Rams and Kansas City Chiefs

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles will get the chance to enter free agency, executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman said.

Roseman announced that the team would not place a franchise tag on the quarterback, ruling out the possibility the Eagles would look to trade him. At the end of the 2018 season, the Eagles picked up a $20m 2019 contract option on the QB but Foles paid $2m to void the option.

"After a lot of conversation, we think letting him become a free agent is the right thing to do," Roseman told reporters on Wednesday.

"He's a tremendous player, Super Bowl MVP, and someone we feel is a top 15 quarterback in this league. We were incredibly fortunate to have him and wish him the best of luck in the future.

"He deserves an opportunity to lead a team. It's a goal of his to lead another team and lead another locker room and we feel at this point it's the right decision."

In a backup role over the past two years, the veteran replaced an injured Carson Wentz in each season and led the team to a 10-3 record as a starter.

Foles, who first joined Philadelphia in 2012 as a third-round draft pick, led the franchise to the Super Bowl LII title, winning the game's MVP award with three passing touchdowns and one receiving in their 41-33 win over the New England Patriots.

After the 30-year-old finds a new team as an unrestricted free agent, the Eagles will receive a compensatory draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

