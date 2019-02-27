Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory suspended indefinitely for substance abuse

Randy Gregory had his best season in 2018

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory has been suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy and the terms of his conditional reinstatement.

This is the fourth time Gregory has been banned by the league and over two seasons has missed 30 of the 32 games as a result of his three suspensions.

Gregory missed the entire 2017 season for a failed drugs test and was granted conditional reinstatement last year, with the aim to revive his career.

Drafted by the Cowboys in the second round of the 2015 draft, he has battled substance abuse dating to his college years at Nebraska.

Gregory's is entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract worth $3.8 million, but there's no guarantee the 26-year-old will be reinstated again.

Gregory had his best year in 2018, posting career highs with six sacks and 14 games. He was reinstated just before the start of training camp last year and was active for the season opener.

Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones said "Certainly he (Gregory) has his challenges, continues to have them. I don't think those things go away. We're going to keep working and cheering for him. ... I think he's got to take the next step both on and off the field."

The Cowboys declined to comment on Gregory's latest suspension.

