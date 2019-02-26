Oakland Raiders set to announce Coliseum as home stadium for 2019

The Raiders are set to call the Coliseum home in 2019

The Oakland Raiders are set to stay at the Coliseum next season with a deal possibly announced by the end of the week according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The Raiders' lease on their stadium expired at the end of last season and they had been exploring other venues in their last year before completing a move to Las Vegas.

Rapoport also reports that the lease deal will include an option for the 2020 season in case there are any delays in getting the franchise's new stadium in Vegas completed.

"We have had good, progressive talks that continue to move forward," Authority chairman and executive director Scott McKibben said.

"Talks are progressing toward what we hope will be a final and acceptable lease agreement."

Any lease decision will still have to be voted on by Oakland's city council and then be approved at an annual league owner's meeting in Phoenix in late March.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the Raiders will pay $7.5m to rent the Coliseum next season with the option for 2020 costing them $10.5m if it is required.

