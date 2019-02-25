Robert Kraft: New England Patriots owner court date set for April 24

Robert Kraft has been summoned to appear in court on April 24

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been formally charged with two counts of soliciting prostitution in Florida.

Kraft, who has denied the allegations, has been summoned to appear in court on April 24, but does not have to attend himself.

Palm Beach County State's Attorney Dave Aronberg warned Kraft not to expect any "special justice in court" at a press conference on Monday.

He said: "Our office treats everyone the same whether you have a lot of money or you are indigent. We treat all defendants the same."

Kraft is alleged to have visited a Florida massage parlour for sex acts the night before and the morning of last month's AFC Championship game, according to the charge sheet.

On each visit, Kraft was driven to the massage parlour in a Bentley and paid cash at the desk.

Kraft is one of 173 men who have been charged as part of the investigation into prostitution and human trafficking.

Anyone found guilty could face a one year prison sentence along with "mandatory 100 hours of community service, a mandatory $5,000 fine, and a mandatory class on the dangers of prostitution and human trafficking," Aronberg said.

The NFL said on Monday it would handle Kraft's case as it would any other issue under the league's policy.