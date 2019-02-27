2019 NFL Scouting Combine: Who are the players to watch?

Nick Bosa could solidify himself as the No 1 overall NFL Draft pick with a strong Scouting Combine performance

We have covered the ins and outs of the NFL Scouting Combine, and now we are ready for the action. Who are some top names to look out for over the next week?

The battle for QB1

Like every other year, the biggest - and most important - movers at the top of the NFL Draft will be the quarterbacks. With plenty of teams seeking to move up and secure their 'franchise QB', this year's top talents can convince head coaches and general managers to invest in them with a strong Combine outing.

Kyler Murray was electric for the Oklahoma Sooners both as a passer and runner

This year's crop will be led - athletically - by Kyler Murray, who made the much-discussed decision to choose football over baseball early this month. Last summer, the Oakland Athletics selected Murray with the ninth overall selection of the MLB Draft, but he will instead show off his talents in the NFL - and the Combine is perfect opportunity to impress with his athleticism.

With only 14 college starts to his name, Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins doesn't have anywhere near the kind of experience NFL personnel usually desire, so the Combine will be a huge opportunity for him to prove he belongs. However, as a more static, disciplined pocket passer, he may fall behind a little in the speed and agility drills.

Along with these two, Daniel Jones and Drew Lock will look to show of their arms, bodies and brains as they vie for the highest draft position.

Defensive line leads the way

If you need some help along the defensive line, this is the class for you. In Daniel Jeremiah's first top 50 prospects list, the first five players - and seven of the first eight - were defensive lineman. They are likely to put on a show when they take the field on Sunday, March 3.

At the top of most mock drafts is pass rusher Nick Bosa, whose brother Joey was selected third overall by the Chargers in 2016. Joey managed 26 sacks in 38 college games, and has already exceeded that in the NFL (28.5 in 35). Nick, meanwhile, racked up 17.5 in 29 games before having his college career cut short due to a "core muscle injury". He'll be out to destroy the drills and follow in his brother's footsteps.

Kentucky edge rusher Josh Allen is one of many draftees capable of taking down the quarterback

Behind Bosa, for the second year in a row, there will be a Josh Allen entering the league - but this one is not a quarterback. Instead, he chases them, and does it well. Both he and Rashan Gary are fantastic athletes coming off the edge, and outperforming their peers will help them gain draft position. Allen is a fantastic all-round rusher, tackler and coverage player, while Gary is adept at flying around in the backfield. And don't miss Clelin Ferrell, another edge rusher with top-10 pick potential.

On the inside, there are big brutes aplenty. Quinnen Williams, Ed Oliver, Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence will all be first-round picks, with Williams likely to be off the board inside the top five. All could catapult their value by starring in Indy.

Freakish athletes

We've already mentioned Murray, an amazing athlete who also won the Heisman Trophy in 2018, but there are others ready to put on a show for onlooking scouts.

T.J. Hockenson, a 6-foot-5, 250-pound tight end, has garnered the reputation of someone defenders don't want to mess with. He will show off his speed as a receiver and pure strength as a blocker, and may be the highest-drafted tight end we have seen in some time.

Check out this block from Hockenson. Iowa develops TEs like nobody’s business. pic.twitter.com/lZsUZaQd85 — Thor Nystrom (@thorku) October 13, 2018

One wildcard is Ole Miss wide receiver D.K. Metcalf, a pure 'size-speed' athlete, who was unguardable at times in college but only played 21 games in three years. He suffered a foot injury in 2016, and a neck injury in 2018, but he will want to turn up healthy and prove his physicality in Indy. At 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, he could have a Calvin Johnson/Julio Jones-like Combine performance if he runs 4.40-seconds or better in the 40-yard dash.

Receiver class to please everyone

Perhaps no class will ever rival the outstanding 2014 wide receiver group - that includes Odell Beckham Jr, Mike Evans, Brandin Cooks, Davante Adams and many more - but this year, there are players to fit every need.

We already mentioned Metcalf, and he isn't the only big body on the outside or in the slot. N'Keal Harry, Hakeem Butler, and Metcalf's college teammate A.J. Brown are all adept at boxing out defenders and winning contested catches. Can they show their strength with strong bench press performances? And prove they have the speed to compete at the next level?

This about to bigger than Odell and Jarvis Landry when they entered the draft . Two potential 1st round draft picks from the same school. @nfl I hope you’re ready . @olemissfb @exossports pic.twitter.com/UBEJDjZBNy — AJ Brown (@Brown1arthur) February 21, 2019

There are the route runners, like Riley Ridley and Deebo Samuel, who will impress in a agility and short-distance drills. Finally, the speedsters, who can make themselves millions simply by running half a second faster than their peers over 40 yards.

Which player will explode with the fastest time? Watch out for Andy Isabella and Parris Campbell to lead the group - with the speedy Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown missing out through injury.

Also keep your eyes on

Running back Elijah Holyfield: Yes, he is the son of former undisputed heavyweight champion Evander, and yes, he runs with the level of aggression, grit and power you would expect. He keeps his pads low, brushes defenders aside and will impress with his strength at the Combine.

Running back Darrell Henderson could impress with his blistering speed

Running back Darrell Henderson: Henderson said recently: "I've been seeing a lot of reports saying that I was going to run a 4.6 or 4.5. Now is my time to show them they (are) wrong again". If the outstanding home-run threat can indeed run under 4.5 seconds, paired with a 2,204-yard, 25-touchdown final college season, he will fly up draft boards.

Tight end Noah Fant: An Iowa teammate of Hockenson, Fant might be the more athletic of the two, and could very well go early in the second round. If he can outperform surefire first-round pick Hockenson at the Combine, Fant may even jump into the day one conversation.

