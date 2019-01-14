Kyler Murray declares for NFL draft

Kyler Murray declares himself for the 2019 NFL draft in Nashville

Baseball player and college football quarterback Kyler Murray has declared himself for the 2019 NFL draft.

The Oklahoma University starter has submitted the paperwork to turn pro and plans to enter the draft in April.

Murray was selected by Major League Baseball side the Oakland Athletics, the A's, last summer as the ninth overall pick and signed for $4.66 million.

It was agreed he would be allowed to return to Oklahoma this year to play football before turning pro in the MLB next season.

If the 21-year-old is selected by an NFL team he would have to forfeit his MLB contract and the $4.66 million.

According to reports, the A's have been given clearance by the league to offer the outfield prospect a major league contract.

I have declared for the NFL Draft. — Kyler Murray (@TheKylerMurray) January 14, 2019

This past season for the Oklahoma Sooners, Murray completed 260 of 377 passes for 42 touchdowns.

He also rushed for 1,001 yards and 12 touchdowns in leading the Sooners to the College Football playoff semi-finals this year, before losing out to eventual runner up Alabama.

The 2018 Heisman Trophy winner still has 72 hours in which he can choose to pull out of the NFL draft.