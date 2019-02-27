Cody Parkey released by Chicago Bears, head coach Matt Nagy confirms

1:04 Chicago Bears' Cody Parkey missed a crucial 43-yard field goal in the dying seconds as he hit the upright and crossbar meaning his side lost to Philadelphia Eagles Chicago Bears' Cody Parkey missed a crucial 43-yard field goal in the dying seconds as he hit the upright and crossbar meaning his side lost to Philadelphia Eagles

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy has confirmed kicker Cody Parkey will not be back with the team next season.

Parkey missed a potentially game-winning field goal as the Bears were knocked out of the NFL postseason, losing 16-15 to the Philadelphia Eagles during Wildcard Weekend in January.

His 43-yard effort hit the left upright and then landed on the crossbar before bouncing out, costing the Bears the chance to progress further in the NFC playoffs.

Parkey faced verbal abuse from Bears fans as he exited Soldier Field after the game and his release had been widely expected.

The 27-year-old, who also had two season with the Eagles, missed four field goals in similar fashion against the Detroit Lions earlier in the season but the Bears were able to win that game.

Speaking on Good Morning Football on Wednesday, Nagy said: "We've talked to Cody and Cody knows we were going to go on in a different direction.

"It was a healthy talk, he took it like a true professional. We wish him the best."

The Bears have already signed Redford Jones, who is yet to kick in the NFL, to compete for the kicker role next season but hopes of re-signing former kicker Robbie Gould reduced when he was franchise-tagged by the San Francisco 49ers.