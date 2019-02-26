San Francisco 49ers franchise tag kicker Robbie Gould

San Francisco kicker Robbie Gould converted 33 of 34 field goals last season

The San Francisco 49ers became the first team to use its franchise tag this off-season on their kicker Robbie Gould.

The tag means Gould will likely be around for at least one more season in the Bay Area after the team announced the news on Thursday.

Gould received the non-exclusive tag, meaning he can receive offers from other teams but the 49ers can match any offer sheet he might sign.

The 2019 franchise tag for punters and kickers is projected to be just more than $5m on the one-year tender offer.

Gould is the first player in San Francisco to be tagged since safety Dashon Goldson in 2012 and the first ever kicker the team has opted to go down this route with.

San Francisco signed the 36-year-old to a two-year, $4m contract via free agency after he had converted all 10 of his field goals for the New York Giants in 2016.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan expressed his desire of keeping his kicker at the end of last season, stating: "he's been great for two years" and he does not think about him "missing kicks".

Gould will become the second-highest paid kicker in the league behind Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens.

