DeMarcus Lawrence, Dee Ford, Jadeveon Clowney, Grady Jarrett, Frank Clark and Robbie Gould franchise tagged

Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence has been franchise tagged again

Six players - five pass rushers and kicker Robbie Gould - were placed under franchise tags by Tuesday's deadline.

DeMarcus Lawrence (Dallas Cowboys), Jadeveon Clowney (Houston Texans), Grady Jarrett (Atlanta Falcons), Frank Clark (Seattle Seahawks) and Dee Ford (Kansas City Chiefs) were all tagged to one-year deals by their franchise.

The San Francisco 49ers confirmed Gould had been tagged last week but they hope he will agree a new deal.

Franchise tags assure a one-year salary for 2019 at top dollar, relative to players at the same position, if the players and teams cannot reach a long-term extension by the July 15 deadline.

Players not franchise tagged who were expected to be included New York Giants safety Landon Collins and Baltimore Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley.

The Cowboys could face the biggest issue with Lawrence, having tagged their key defender last year as well, as he has repeatedly said he has no intention of returning to the team without a long-term deal.

Pittsburgh had a similar problem last season with running back Le'Veon Bell, whose holdout lasted the entire season - he will leave the Steelers after they opted not to franchise him this year.

Jadeveon Clowney has been tagged and might have a complaint about being classed as a linebacker

Lawrence would earn $20.5m under the franchise tag in 2019 as it is his second season under the tag.

Clowney's franchise tag is non-exclusive, meaning he can talk to other teams who would have to give up two first-round picks as compensation if the Texans did not match an offer sheet.

He and Ford have been classed as linebackers for franchise tag purposes, earning almost $2m less than the remaining defensive ends on the list.