Donovan Smith stays with Tampa Bay Buccaneers on three-year deal

Donovan Smith is staying with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have re-signed offensive tackle Donovan Smith to a three-year contract worth $41.25m.

The fifth-year player was facing the prospect of having a franchise tag placed on him before agreeing to a deal Tuesday that includes $27m guaranteed.

Smith entered the NFL as a second-round draft pick in 2015, and has started all 64 games at left tackle over the first four seasons of his career.

The Buccaneers had the league's No 1 passing offense last season and also ranked third in total yards per game.

"Donovan has been a valuable player and a model of durability since we drafted him four years ago," said Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht.

"We always aim to develop our players and reward them for their productivity and reliability, so keeping Donovan as a Buccaneer was a major priority for us this offseason.

"Donovan's presence ensures continuity at one of our most crucial positions on the offensive line and I know our coaching staff is eager to begin working with him."