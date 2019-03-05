Houston Texans release Kevin Johnson after injury-affected season

Kevin Johnson is heading for pastures new

The Houston Texans have released former first-round pick Kevin Johnson after four injury-hit seasons with the franchise.

Cornerback Johnson was selected with the 16th pick of the 2015 draft out of Wake Forest but only once managed to play in all 16 regular season games.

Johnson managed 54 total tackles and secured his sole career interception in a promising rookie season but he has not been able to stay healthy since.

He played only 19 times in his last three seasons, suffering a series of concussions, and he was back on injured reserve with a head injury last year after playing only once.

"Kevin has had some tough luck the last few years," Texans general manager Brian Gaine said.

Johnson's release will save the Texans more than $9m in salary cap space ahead of the off-season, and he might not be the only defensive back to leave the franchise.

Safety Tyrann Mathieu is scheduled to be a free agent again after only signing a one-year deal last season and veteran cornerback Kareem Jackson could also be on the move when league business re-opens next week.