Philadelphia Eagles decline Timmy Jernigan contract option

The Philadelphia Eagles declined the contract option on defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan, multiple sources reported on Monday.

Jernigan played in just three games last season and was set to make $13m in 2019.

The Eagles will incur a $6m dead-cap penalty, but they cleared $7m in cap space in the transaction.

Jernigan is set to become a free agent on March 13 while the Eagles are unsettled along the defensive line this offseason - and could be interested in bringing him back at a price they like.

The 26-year-old missed the first 10 games last season after undergoing surgery for a herniated disk in May.

He started in all 15 games in which he played in 2017 - and started all three playoff games in the Eagles' run to winning Super Bowl LII.

In 61 career games (42 starts), Jernigan has 122 tackles, including 26 for loss, and 15.5 sacks.

Jernigan was a second-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2014 and was traded to the Eagles in April 2017.