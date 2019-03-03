Nick Bosa says Arizona Cardinals making 'big mistake' if they select Kyler Murray ahead of him

Nick Bosa could be the No 1 pick in next month's NFL Draft

Nick Bosa says the Arizona Cardinals would be making a "big mistake" if they pass on him with the first pick of next month's NFL Draft.

Ohio State defensive end Bosa was widely expected to be the first player selected in Nashville on April 26 but there has been increasing buzz the Cardinals could select Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Kyler Murray instead.

Bosa, whose brother Joey plays for the Los Angeles Chargers and was selected third overall in 2016, impressed in his first two seasons with the Buckeyes but was only able to play three games last season because of injury.

He eventually had to undergo core muscle surgery but, despite the lengthy absence, decided to skip his senior season and head for the NFL based on draft projections.

Bosa is meeting with all teams holding top eight selections next month but when asked his reaction to the Cardinals pondering selecting Murray, he said: "Yeah, big mistake. I wouldn't say anything about Kyler.

"I'd say I'm somebody who loves the game more than anybody. I'm going to come in and I'm going to work every day, every practice to find new ways to better myself.

"So if you do draft me, you're getting somebody who is going to improve throughout my entire career."

But Bosa did admit his best fit might be with the San Francisco 49ers, who hold the second pick and play a defensive scheme that would seemingly suit him.

"I think I'd fit in very well," Bosa added. "They got really good interior guys right now. They just need help on the edge.

"That's what they told me. I think I'd be a true defensive end there, hand in the dirt. That's something I like about them, for sure."