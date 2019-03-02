NFL Combine: Kyler Murray to speak with Arizona Cardinals but would love to play for New York Giants

Kyler Murray is one of the most exciting players in the 2019 NFL draft class

Kyler Murray will meet with the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL Scouting Combine but has revealed he would love to play for the New York Giants.

The Cardinals own the No 1 pick in April's draft but have consistently said their first-round pick 12 months ago - Josh Rosen - is their quarterback of the future.

However, they have left the door ajar to call Murray's name first in Nashville next month and will do their due diligence by speaking to the Oklahoma signal-caller, who won the Heisman Trophy as college football's best player this season.

Murray was recruited by Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury coming out of high school and Kingsbury plays the kind of offense that would suit him.

"I know the type of offense he runs. Obviously, he recruited me out of high school. I have a great relationship with him," Murray said.

"If I were to play under him, I think it'd be a great deal, but again, like I said, I don't get to pick the players, all I can do is show up and do what I'm supposed to do, work hard and get after it.

Kliff Kingsbury recruited Murray out of high school and is the new Arizona Cardinals head coach

"I'm very comfortable knowing how he operates that offense, what we look for, and how to operate everything as far as everything at the line of scrimmage.

"Me and him being together would be nice... He's always been very fond of me and I respect that and I'm not taking that for granted. He's always someone I could go to if I needed anything."

Murray is sure to have other suitors, but he also revealed his dream destination at his Combine press conference.

Murray would love to team up with Saquon Barkley and the rest of the New York Giants offense

The Giants have the sixth pick of the draft and will get the chance to look at Murray at his Oklahoma pro day on March 13 - he is not working out at this week's Combine.

"OBJ (Odell Beckham), Shep (Sterling Shepard), Evan (Engram), Saquon (Barkley), I think, me in that system, with those guys, could be very dangerous," Murray said.

"At the same time, I don't get to choose where I go. If that was the case, I'd love to be in that situation and would love to be in New York."