Winners and losers from the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine

D.K. Metcalf had an outstanding performance at the NFL Scouting Combine

Which players built their reputations with strong performances at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis?

With the event winding down to a close on Monday, we pick out some winners and losers from Indianapolis so far...

Winners

D.K. Metcalf, Wide Receiver, Ole Miss

Metcalf was the talk of the town over the weekend, showing off his outrageous athleticism with a fantastic all-round performance. He managed a blistering 4.33-second 40-yard dash at 6-foot-3 and 228 pounds, and performed extremely well in the vertical and broad jumps. He also tied for the most bench press reps among receivers.

Already a widely-considered first-round pick, Metcalf may end up in the top 10 despite only 1,228 yards in three years at Ole Miss.

Quinnen Williams, Defensive Tackle, Alabama

Already likely a top-five pick, Williams made his case for the number one overall selection by running one of the fastest 40-yard dashes for a 300-pounder in Combine history.

With his 4.83 time, Williams was the fourth-fastest 300-plus pound defensive line since 2003 and turned heads, despite his own agent telling him to stick with his initial 4.87 time on the first attempt!

Full transparency: I told Quinnen not to run the second 40 because how great his first time was. He didn’t listen. Decided to bet on himself and BEAT his first time. My type of guy! — Nicole Lynn (@AgentNicoleLynn) March 3, 2019

Noah Fant, Tight End, Iowa

What a weekend for Fant. Iowa’s supposed ‘second’ tight end after T.J. Hockenson absolutely crushed it. He had the fastest time among tight ends in the 40, the highest vertical jump, longest broad jump, quickest three-cone drill, and best 60-yard shuttle. His numbers looked as good as those of the top wide receivers.

In essence, he likely secured a first-round value - and the pair may even both end up being taken in the top half.

Montez Sweat, Defensive End, Mississippi State

Pass rushers need speed and acceleration to fly around the edge of their offensive counterparts, and Sweat might have earned himself big bucks by running the fastest 40-yard dash by a defensive lineman in modern history (since 2003).

Montez Sweat ran a record-breaking 40-yard dash

His 4.41-second sprint was so fast it bested recent times by offensive stars Amari Cooper, Odell Beckham Jr and Ezekiel Elliott. After a similarly impressive showing at the Senior Bowl, Sweat will be moving up boards by the day.

Rashan Gary, Defensive End/Tackle, Michigan

Like Sweat, Gary turned heads with his speed. And almost 20 pounds heavier, Gary’s 4.58 was equally impressive.

While this won’t necessarily change the minds of any NFL decision-makers - who already knew he was a size/speed specimen - it may well separate him from other defenders inside the top 10 and boost his stock.

Parris Campbell, Andy Isabella and Mecole Hardman

Metcalf’s 40-yard time was the most impressive given his size, but Hardman matched it while Campbell and Isabella bettered it, each crossing the line in 4.31 seconds. While none of these receivers are currently expected to go in round one, they ensured they won’t tumble down draft boards.

The fastest 40 time among WRs today ✅

An impressive showing in the gauntlet ✅

And a s/o from @KingJames ✅@PCampbell21 had QUITE A DAY at the #NFLCombine 👏



📺: 2019 #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/5jib1D4LJg — NFL (@NFL) March 3, 2019

Miles Boykin and Emanuel Hall

Like the wideouts above, these two kept on the league’s radar with explosive drill performances - this time in the jumps. They tied for the best among receivers in vertical jump and were within an inch of each other - ranked one and two - in the broad after 40-yard times close to 4.4 seconds. Boykin added a top-three performance in the 20-yard shuttle.

Devin White and Devin Bush

Devin White could be the first linebacker taken in the 2019 NFL Draft

These two linebackers ticked all the boxes on Sunday, and while White was already due to be an early pick, Bush most certainly improved his draft stock. Against today’s wide-open NFL attacks, speedy linebackers are essential.

Losers

Isaac Nauta, Tight End, Georgia

Leaving high school, Nauta was ranked as the top tight end prospect in the USA. However, after a decent first season, he simply didn't live up to the hype for the Bulldogs.

With a chance to salvage some value over the weekend, Nauta fell well short. His 4.91-second 40 time was the third-worst by a tight end, and he had the worst vertical jump and three-cone drills. Nauta won’t be drafted before day three.

Elijah Holyfield, Running Back, Georgia

Friday provided an underwhelming start to the Combine, and the running backs were at the forefront of it. Holyfield, in particular, disappointed majorly - especially after we had identified him as one of our ‘players to watch’ before the event!

He was the second-slowest running back in the 40, didn’t show any explosiveness in the vertical and broad jumps, and didn’t even take part in the agility drills. We know his game is power, but this dampens expectations for his future.

Devin Singletary, Running Back, Florida Atlantic

Many of the running backs - including Devin Singletary - struggled over the weekend

Having been a draft favourite for plenty of analysts before the Combine, Singletary likely won’t remain that way after it. Like Holyfield, he looked slow and couldn’t get any spring on his jumps.

Singletary did compete in two of the agility drills (three-cone and 20-yard) but still performed below the average. And while Holyfield managed 26 reps in the bench press (third-best), Singletary had just 15 (tied for second-worst).

Greg Little, Offensive Tackle, Ole Miss

Little had one of the slowest times for an offensive lineman over the weekend and could barely get off the floor in his vertical jump. No, sprints over half the field and getting off your feet aren’t traits most desired in ‘bigs’ upfront, but he looked behind the curve athletically.

Since left tackles are so coveted, someone will still take a chance on him fairly early. However, while other linemen - like N.C State’s Garrett Bradbury - have made it easy on coaches and general managers, Little has made himself more of a 'risk' pick.

