Washington Redskins set to sign Landon Collins in NFL free agency

Landon Collins is set to swap the New York Giants for the Washington Redskins

The Washington Redskins are set to sign former New York Giants safety Landon Collins when the NFL free agency opens on Wednesday.

Collins will reportedly sign a six-year $84m (£64m) deal with $45m (£34m) guaranteed.

Signing Collins fills one of Washington's biggest needs in a defence that ranked 17th in the league last season and is worth an average of $14m (£10m) a season for the player.

The 25-year-old led the Giants with 96 tackles last season and his 437 since entering the NFL in 2015 are the most among safeties in that time.

