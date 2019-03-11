San Francisco 49ers to sign free agent Kwon Alexander

Kwon Alexander is set to sign a four-year deal with the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are set to sign former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Kwon Alexander when NFL free agency opens on Wednesday.

Alexander will reportedly sign a four-year $54m (£41m) deal with $27m (£20.5m) guaranteed.

The linebacker, who turns 25 in August, suffered a torn ACL in Week 7 but is expected to be fit for the start of the new season.

Alexander had 45 tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles and two passes defensed in six games last season

He was drafted by the Buccaneers in the fifth round (124th pick overall) of the 2015 draft and played in the Pro Bowl in 2017.